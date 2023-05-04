Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills did their due diligence on some of the top running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team had dinner with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, hosted Zach Charbonnet and Kendre Miller on top-30 visits and held a private workout with Tyjae Spears.
Despite the interest, Buffalo never selected a back with one of its six picks.
Buffalo was considering taking a back on day three, but Beane revealed why a pick never came to fruition.
According to Beane, he worked out a deal with Latavius Murray’s agent during day three of the draft. On One Bills Live, Buffalo’s GM explained how he used the draft to give him some leverage in getting a deal gone.
“That was actually done while we were still drafting,” Beane said on agreeing to terms with Latavius Murray. “I reached out to his agent on Saturday and I was like, ‘There’s still some backs I can draft, but I could use some picks elsewhere at some different positions if you’ll go ahead and do this deal. I won’t draft a running back.’”
The tactic ended up working with Murray making the signing official on Monday.
When asked if he’s ever done this before, Beane admitted it was the first time where he was able to close a deal by making a promise to draft other positions.
“I don’t think I’ve done it on the clock,” Beane added. “I’ve had conversations where we say, ‘If we don’t draft one, are these the parameters of the deal?’ But this was like tell me we have a deal and we do then I’m not going to draft a back.”
It may have been the first time that Beane used this negotiation tactic, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
Beane on Allen’s reaction to Kincaid pick
When the Bills were officially on the clock on Thursday night, Beane revealed that he sent a one word text to Josh Allen.
“Kincaid.”
Allen had his phone nearby as Beane told Bills fans at a post-draft event on Sunday that the quarterback “blew his phone up” with excitement over the move.
Getting Allen additional weapons and protection was high on Buffalo’s to-do list this offseason. The Bills made a few moves on both fronts in free agency, but adding the draft’s top tight end was certainly reason for Allen to get excited.
Adding Kincaid to an offense that already features Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines will give Ken Dorsey opportunities to add new wrinkles to an already successful offense.
Beane did not reveal how Allen reacted to Buffalo getting the best pure guard in the draft class, O’Cyrus Torrence, in round two, but it was probably a similar reaction.v