Divine intervention was not the only factor in play at the tail end of this Steelers-Raiders playoff matchup. A 15-minute officials meeting stood between the Steelers and a ruling on a miraculous game-winning touchdown. The pass intended for Frenchy Fuqua was broken up by Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum and, as luck would have it, fell into the arms of Pittsburgh’s Franco Harris, who ran the ball into the end zone. It was ruled a touchdown on the field, but officials were disputing whether or not Fuqua was the last one to touch the ball before Harris caught it. If he was, the touchdown would have been invalidated due to the “double-touch rule,” which is no longer in effect in the NFL. To this day it is hard to see perfectly what happened on the play, but the call was upheld after a lengthy deliberation.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — And it came to pass — actually, quarterback Terry Bradshaw came to pass, but bear with us. This is a story about football, culture and religion, so it seems right to begin with some biblical phrasing.

Thus, Bradshaw barely got off the pass, which was deflected in a collision between defender and receiver. Everyone thought the game was over except a hustling fullback, Franco Harris. He made an improbable shoestring catch and raced into the end zone, securing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-ever playoff win, the start of a long dynasty.

