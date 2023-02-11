SPORTS-ANDY-REIDS-EAGLES-TENURE-WAS-1-PHI.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following a game in 2021.

 Heather Khalifa / TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Andy Reid already proved he can win the big game in Kansas City after coming up short several times throughout his 14 seasons in Philadelphia.

Leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday would further cement his Hall of Fame credentials and add to his legacy.

