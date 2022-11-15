josh allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills’ latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears.

Allen’s competitiveness is undeniable. And yet his stubbornness in choosing to shoulder too much of the offense is beginning to hurt his team.

