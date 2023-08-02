As a collective unit, the Steelers defense fell short of most if its stated goals in 2022.
At the top of the list was failing to live up to Mike Tomlin’s proclamation he expected them to be a “great and dominant” defense.
And, after leading the NFL in sacks for a league-record five consecutive seasons, they managed just 40 in 2022, well below the 54.6 sacks they had averaged since 2017.
But, in order to be a great and dominant defense, it was inherently understood they needed to be better against the run, especially after ranking last in the league and being the only team to allow 5 yards per carry in 2021. It was what was holding them back from being the defense their head coach desired.
And they were, allowing an average of 108.1 yards per game, 38 yards fewer than the previous season. They rose to ninth in the league rankings.
So, if stopping the run was the goal last season, what is the focus for the defense in 2023?
“Being better against the run and the pass,” defensive end Cam Heyward said.
The Steelers have taken plenty of steps to make that happen.
After a busy offseason that continued into last week, the Steelers have reshuffled their defense like a deck of cards. They added four new potential starters, possibly five, and made an attempt to strengthen positions of need with depth. It is the biggest restocking in the Laurel Highlands since trout season began at the Loyalhanna Creek.
While they rose to 13th in total defense last season and tied for the league lead with 20 interceptions, it wasn’t good enough to offset an inefficient offense.
“I think we stopped the run a lot better, but it wasn’t No. 1,” Heyward said. “The goal is to be a No. 1 defense.”
The Steelers spent the offseason with that objective in mind.
They are expected to have at least four new starters on defense: inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, safety Keanu Neal and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. That does not include the possibility of using former eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson in some type of specialty role.
Behind them are five other newcomers: nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden, rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig and former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, who was signed over the weekend. They have been added to provide depth.
“There’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new pieces,” said Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. “There’s a lot we have to learn about ourselves. Our main focus right now is figuring out who we are going to be as a defense.”
All told, the Steelers spent another $45.25 million to add to what was already the highest-paid defense in the league.
“They’ve always said defense wins championships,” said outside linebacker T.J. Watt. “So I hope that’s right.”
For the time being, the Steelers will need their defense to be even better until their offense shows its can a) score more points, b) make more explosive plays and c) be more productive in the red zone. No small task, given their inability to do so in the first two seasons under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
It might be a big ask to think the defense will have to carry the team. But all their high-priced players, not to mention former Pro Bowl performers, are on that side of the ball.
“I think our defense can be very good,” said Heyward, a three-time All-Pro entering his 13th season. “But it’s the team that needs to be very good. It’s a group effort. Guys got to grow. But having the more experienced guys on defense, we do need to lead in some approach.”