a-l football

Gabe Ramadhan (2) carries the ball for Allegany-Limestone during a 2022 regular season game against Fredonia. A-L will play 8-man football this year for the first time.

 Olean Times Herald file

Allegany-Limestone saw the dip in numbers on the horizon.

The Gators played the 2022 high school football season with 26 players to start the year, a relatively healthy figure for small school programs like A-L’s. But of those 26, 19 were seniors set to graduate this summer. A-L’s coaches anticipated eight members of the modified team moving up to play varsity and a few more kids indicated they would play next year, but that only brought the Gators to 18 or 19, coach Marcus Grove said.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social