Hamlin's condition

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday in Orchard Park. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati.

ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.

"We all remain optimistic," Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin's status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

