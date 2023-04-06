Aeryn Dergoff tossed games 168-225-233 for a 626 series to lead the Luv Toyota Junior League on Saturday. Dylon Ingersoll tossed games 177-210-225 for a 612 set to lead the boys.
Degroff topped the Tundra Division. Scores include Colton Reynolds 182, Mason Anthony 159, Analia Degroff 180, Emma Lafferty 157, Quinton Jones 191, Gabriella Anderson 125, Jaydon Schwab 179, Owen Degolier 159, Jamie Jimerson 190, Lane Taylor 158, Allyson Verolini 175, Hailee Zalwsky 171, Cole Urbanski 204, Corey Gebauer 204, and Tyler Trimm 191.
Isaiah Charnisky claimed the Tacoma Division with games of 142-167-162 for a 471 series. Scores include Megan Smith 147, Briar Cercone 145, Derek Cullen 145, Cooper Anderson 138, Irie Rose 167, Wyatt Raybuck 83, Sean Fox 98, and Jay Parisella 173.
Cameron Butler claimed the 4-Runner Division with games of 88-132-117 for a 337 set. Scores include Kane Cercone 78, Chloe Stoltz 103, Natalie Shields 98, Timothy Kelley 81, Ben Grice 72, Jett Warfield 93, Brysyn Geist 124, Addy Anderson 123, Jacob Warfield 84, Mike Campogiani 116, Ian Ross 112, Owen Ross 111, Hoyt Raybuck 95, Addy Clark 130, Kolten Plaugher 94, Madelyn Eschrich 69, Andrew Potts 79, Liz Martin 59, Ella Yonker 104, Levi Yonker 87, Laurie Magee 71, Ethan Martin 79, Rynae Darr 104, Stefan Darr 103, Parker Anderson 123, Leighanne Smith 61, Matthew Potts 110, Harper Roode 96, and Jacob France 73.
The Rav-4 Division was led by AJ Herzig with games of 75-45 for a 120 set.