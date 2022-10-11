xc wrap

The Fretz Middle School boys cross country team left Saturday’s Ridgway Invitational with its third consecutive team championship.

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY — The Bradford boys and girls cross country teams split up Saturday as they continue their invitational schedule and push toward the District 9 championships.

The Lady Owls finished fifth at the Harborcreek Dirty Dawg Invitational, led by Korie Dixon’s 10th-place finish in 21:24. Meanwhile, led by Leo Paterniti’s 13th-place finish in 18:02.6, a short-handed Bradford boys team placed 9th of 16 teams at the Ridgway Invitational.

