RIDGWAY — The Bradford boys and girls cross country teams split up Saturday as they continue their invitational schedule and push toward the District 9 championships.
The Lady Owls finished fifth at the Harborcreek Dirty Dawg Invitational, led by Korie Dixon’s 10th-place finish in 21:24. Meanwhile, led by Leo Paterniti’s 13th-place finish in 18:02.6, a short-handed Bradford boys team placed 9th of 16 teams at the Ridgway Invitational.
The girls finished one point off of third place at Harborcreek.
“We ran well on a very slow course,” Bradford girls coach Mark Kelley said. “The wooded section had a lot of turns and they ran that loop twice, which didn’t really allow anyone to get into a rhythm.”
Dixon’s time was her best of the season to this point.
“Korie is getting into a nice rhythm in her races,” Kelley said. “She was faster than two weeks ago and Carlisle and hopes for a repeat of last year’s TSTCA meet next week.”
Caitlyn Taylor was 11th in 21:24.
“Caitlyn continues to run at another level,” Kelley said. “She is consistent in her times and I’m hoping for a big race at TSTCA.”
Leila Bines was 17th in 22:04.
“This was Leila’s best race in three years of varsity running,” Kelley said. “She has put together four great races since the (Punxsutawney) dual meet and has a good chance to get one of those state-qualifying spots at Districts.”
Abbigail Schleicher was 27th in 23:48, Jennifer Bouquin was 56th in 25:33, Mayla Smith was 60th in 25:50 and Joleen Weimer was 64th in 26:38. Madison Vinelli was 13th in the junior varsity race in 32:57.
“Another great race by (Schleicher),” Kelley said. “She has also put together a nice, consistent streak of races with only three weeks until Districts. “This was also (Bouquin’s) best race of the year. She has improved tremendously throughout this year and hopefully we can have some big improvements in the next three weeks.”
Paterniti paced the boys to 208 points, as St. Marys won the team scoring with 72 points and Punxsutawney was second with 93. Augustus Secco led the Flying Dutchmen with a fourth-place finish in 17:39.1, while Jacob Nedimyer was fifth in 17:39.6.
The Owls were without senior Manny Diaz, however, who likely would have been among the top finishers, which would spur a low point total and dramatically change his team’s chances. They were without junior Ian Pilon, as well, another one of Bradford’s consistently low scorers.
“We would have been a lot closer to St. Marys and Punxy,” Bradford boys coach Tom Tessena said. “St. Marys was outstanding (Saturday) and they are clearly in charge of their own destiny as far as Districts are concerned.”
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the race in 16:23.7, almost a minute ahead of the runner-up. Brayden Frair was 15th for the Owls in 18:12.8.
“Paterniti and Friar ran good races (Saturday) and are getting stronger each week,” Tessena said. “By Districts, they both should be around 17:30.”
Joe Caruso finished in 19:26.6 for the Owls, while Marcus Terwilliger crossed the line in 19:59.4 and Danny Marasco crossed it in 21:31.
“These guys are working hard and learning each week,” Tessena said. “We have three weeks left and one meet, the Rocky Grove Invitational, this Saturday. It is held at the Two Mile Run County Park in Franklin. We will keep working and hope for more improvement by then.”
The Lady Owls will race once more before Districts on Oct. 29, as they travel to the TSTCA Championships at California next Thursday.
THE LADY OWLS junior high team finished fourth at Harborcreek in a competitive field, where the top four teams were separated by just nine points.
Kendyl Cruz led Fretz with a ninth-place finish in 14:58, while Rylann Terwilliger was 15th in 15:09, Brianna Haven was 22nd in 15:31 and Samantha McCaul was 29th in 15:59. Addison Benson was 32nd in 16:10, Brooke Clouser was 39th in 16:28, Jackie Sipko was 45th in 16:57, Olivia Funk was 46th in 17:00, Madison Ronan was 72nd in 19:35 and Shyla Williams was 92nd in 23:40.
Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena led the Fretz boys to a team victory at Ridgway, as Troisi took first-place honors with a time of 10:03.4.
Kadyn Tessena was seventh in 10:24.
“These guys are great team leaders and always give us a chance to win,” Tom Tessena said. “This was the third time in a row that we have won this race. (Saturday) was tough because our regular third man dropped out due to an injury early in the race but our next two guys, Tyler Simmons and Maverick Smith, ran super races to keep us in the hunt.”
Simmons finished 18th in 11:08, Smith was 20th in 11:15, Owen Blauswer was 35th in 12:03.8 and Eddie Youmans was 60th in 13:39.9.
The Fretz and boys will race Saturday at the Rock Grove Invitatinal, while the Fretz girls will race at the Alden Bulldog Stampede.