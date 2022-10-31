RIDGWAY — The District 9 Class A cross country championships were dominated by local runners, as Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won his second individual championship and Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert won her first.
Sherry, a sophomore, completed the course in a speedy 16:15.6 to win the boys’ race, finishing more than a minute ahead of anyone else.
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was second in the boys’ race in 17:18, while Ty Fiscus (Brookville), Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) and Griffin Booher (Karns City) rounded out the top five. Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriaty (17:44.9) was 6th and Ridgway’s Aaron Myers (17:57.2) was 10th.
Brookville claimed the boys’ team title, its first since 2000. Cranberry was 2nd in the team placing, North Clarion was 3rd, Elk County Catholic was 4th and Ridgway was 5th.
Coudy finished 7th in team placing, while OV was 9th, Otto-Eldred was 13th and Smethport was 14th. Julian Funaki posted ECC’s best time (18:03.1), Zachary Schuessler was O-E’s fastest in 20:27.2 and Carson Dunn was Smethport’s fastest in 20:09.3.
Neubert, a junior, won the girls’ race in 19:10.2, finishing ahead of teammate Sophia Bille, who was runner-up in 19:37.7.
Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl was 3rd in 20:07.5, while Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry) and Erika Doolittle (Brookville) rounded out the top five. ECC’s Sami Straub (21:15.4) was 6th and Northern Potter’s Rebecca Martin (21:35.9) was 10th.
ECC won the girls’ team championship behind its three top-10 finishers. Cranberry was 2nd, Brockway was 3rd, Brookville was 4th and Kane finished 5th.
NoPo was 6th as a team, Smethport was 9th and Otto-Eldred was 11th. Lily Wymer posted Kane’s best mark in 22:03.9, while Kaylee Edgar was Smethport’s fastest in 24:15.4 and Julia Rosenswie posted O-E’s best time (24:13.1).