DUKE CENTER — Kevin Sherry and Cheyenne Mehl left little doubt this season over who were the top two cross country runners in the North Tier League.
At Tuesday’s NTL Championships, Coudersport’s Sherry and Oswayo Valley’s Mehl both made it official. Sherry topped the boys’ division in 16:16.65 and Mehl claimed the girls’ title in 20:39.36, each finishing more than a minute faster than the runner-up in their race.
Sherry was one of five Coudy runners to finish in the boys’ top six, leading the Falcons to a dominant team victory with 19 points. OV was 2nd with 46 points, host Otto-Eldred was 3rd with 67 and Smethport was fourth with 82 points.
Northern Potter won the girls’ team title behind a 2nd-place finish from Rebecca Martin, distancing itself from Otto-Eldred and Smethport with 28 points. O-E and Smethport each scored 47 to tie for 2nd.
“Thankfully, the weather held out for us,” O-E coach Mike Miller said. “I think we all expected much, much worse. It is such a privilege to be involved with all of these teams, runners and coaches alike. The (NTL) cross country community is an awesome place to coach.”
Andrew Coriaty of OV crossed the line 2nd in the boys’ race, posting a time of 18:31.89. Coudy then took the next four spots, including Noah Gabreski (3rd, 19:16.72), Brandon Crosby (4th, 19:29.87), Carl Bryant (5th, 19:56.12) and Parker Sherry (6th, 19:57.89).
O-E’s Zachary Schuessler was 7th in 20:01.81, Smethport’s Carson Dunn was 8th in 20:11.84, OV’s Abram Cook was 9th in 20:25.09 and NoPo’s Noah Sherman was 10th in 20:43.79. Dain Lyons (OV), Brady Abdo (OV), William Moulier (O-E), Rylan McCrary (Smethport), Luke Karr (OV), Riley May (O-E), Landon Francis (O-E), Christian Finlan (O-E), Alden Furgeson (Smethport) and Ethan Claycomb (O-E) rounded out the top 20.
Martin’s mark of 21:41.76 took 2nd in the girls’ race, while Coudy’s Emma Chambers was 3rd in 22:51.41 and her teammate, Savannah Gill, was fourth in 23:34.01.
Olivia Cook of OV was 5th in 23:40.70, O-E’s Julia Rosenswie was 6th in 23:52.30 and Smethport’s Teah Howard was 7th in 24:39.96. NoPo’s Harley Thompson (8th, 24:59.52), Smethport’s Isla Lehmier (9th, 25:03.60) and NoPo’s Molly Cady (10th, 25:10.23) rounded out the top 10. Marian Hamilton (NoPo), Heidi Gordon (O-E), Faith Miller (Smethport), Mia Shaffer (OV), Dakota Lampman (NoPo), Halle Wilson (O-E), Malorie Housler (O-E), Ruth Line (Smethport), Leah Perry (O-E) and Robyn Dixon (Cameron County) completed the top 20.
“Our league should represent well at the District 9 Championships later this month and the PIAA Championships,” Miller said. “(Sherry) and (Mehl) are among the best Class A runners in the state. They are both expected to perform well in Hershey.”
Smethport won both the boys’ and girls’ junior high team championships, its girls team posting 15 points to win uncontested and its boys’ squad scoring 26 points to best runner-up Otto-Eldred’s 33.
OV’s Travis Coriaty won the boys’ race in 9:29.32. Elliott Colton of OV was 2nd, Coudy’s Bryce Manns finished 3rd, NoPo’s Kameron Martin was 4th and Smehtport’s Isaac Bailey finished 5th.
Smethport took the top three places in the girls’ race, including Sienna Lathrop’s winning time of 10:47.51. Jaylin Jividen was 2nd and Maddy McKean was 3rd. OV’s Evalyn Abdo placed 4th, while O-E’s Irelyn Rounsville was 5th.