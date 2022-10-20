DUKE CENTER — Kevin Sherry and Cheyenne Mehl left little doubt this season over who were the top two cross country runners in the North Tier League.

At Tuesday’s NTL Championships, Coudersport’s Sherry and Oswayo Valley’s Mehl both made it official. Sherry topped the boys’ division in 16:16.65 and Mehl claimed the girls’ title in 20:39.36, each finishing more than a minute faster than the runner-up in their race.

