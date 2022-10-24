girls xc

Fretz Middle School finished third at the Northwestern Pa girls championship meet Saturday, completing the team’s season. Pictured are, from left: Rylan Terwilliger, Kendyl Cruz and Brianna Haven.

 Photo submitted

KANE — The Fretz Middle School middle school cross country team concluded its season Saturday at the Northwestern Pa Middle School Championships, earning a third-place finish.

“This was obviously not the outcome we were hoping for but there were many personal bests and improvements from the girls,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said.

