KANE — The Fretz Middle School middle school cross country team concluded its season Saturday at the Northwestern Pa Middle School Championships, earning a third-place finish.
“This was obviously not the outcome we were hoping for but there were many personal bests and improvements from the girls,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said.
Kendyl Cruz was 10th in 13:35 for the two-mile course. Brianna Haven was 18th in 14:08 and Rylann Terwilliger was 19th in 14:08.
“All three of these girls earned medals,” Kelley said. “They have been our top thtee all year and they definitely earned those medals. There was some stiff competition in the top 20.”
Jackie Sipko was 39th in 15:12, Addison Benson was 40th in 15:14 and Brooke Clauser was 41st in 15:15.
“These three packed well and all improved since our last two-mile race,” Kelley said.
“Sam McCaul was 46th in 15:33, Anna Benedict was 48th in 15:48, Madison Ronan was 64th in 17:07, Regan Dillaman was 70th in 18:01 and Shyla Williams was 83rd in 21:08.
“These girls had an outstanding season and even though our goal was the win this meet, it doesn’t take away anything they did throughout the year,” Kelley said. “They were undefeated and won Bradford, McQuaid and Alden Invitationals and were no worse than fourth all year. Nine of the girls were out for the first time and they all worked hard and improved as the year went on. I’m excited for the future of Lady Owls cross country with this group.”