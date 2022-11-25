xc

Coudersport cross country enjoyed a successful fall, led by junior Kevin Sherry, who placed 4th at the PIAA Class A meet. Here, the Coudy boys pose after winning the North Tier League meet.

 Photo provided

COUDERSPORT — Coudersport cross country has once again asserted its dominant mark on the North Tier League (NTL).

Winning the District 9 championships a year prior, the Coudersport boys team continued the momentum into this season. With big wins against Elk County Catholic and Ridgway, the Falcons cruised through the regular season undefeated on their journey to win back-to-back championships at the NTL Championship meet on Oct. 18.

