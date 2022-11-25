COUDERSPORT — Coudersport cross country has once again asserted its dominant mark on the North Tier League (NTL).
Winning the District 9 championships a year prior, the Coudersport boys team continued the momentum into this season. With big wins against Elk County Catholic and Ridgway, the Falcons cruised through the regular season undefeated on their journey to win back-to-back championships at the NTL Championship meet on Oct. 18.
“The boys’ championship was a total team accomplishment with everyone giving their absolute best,” said John Sherry, who coaches both the boys and girls.
At the NTL meet, five boys medaled, including Kevin Sherry in first place — a spot he became familiar with this season. Noah Gabreski, Brandon Crosby, Carl Bryant and Parker Sherry filled in the third through sixth place medals in that order. The team also finished seventh in the District 9 Championship meet on Oct. 29.
Kevin Sherry’s first-place finish at the district meet was the accumulation of a season of accolades. He defended his titles at both the Ridgway and Rocky Grove Invitationals while also claiming first in the Foundation Invitational in Hershey.
A junior, he placed second in the Bradford Invitational, the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester, New York and the Lock Haven Invitational with a personal best time of 15:54. Kevin Sherry capped off his season with a fourth-place finish at the PIAA State Championship meet on Nov. 5.
“We are all very proud of Kevin. He works harder than anyone I’ve coached and it has really enabled him to do some great things,” said John Sherry. “If he continues to work and stays healthy, God willing, he will have an even better senior year.”
On the girls’ side in Coudy, two runners stood out from the pack, both medaling at the NTL Championship meet.
Emma Chambers, the team’s only senior, took home bronze at the Championship meet with freshmen Savannah Gill finishing one place behind. Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl took home the gold that day with a time of 20:39:36.
Moving on to the District 9 Championships, Chambers finished 20th, only a few strides short of qualifying for the PIAA State Championship meet. Gill also competed in the district championship meet, coming in 25th.
“(Chambers) has been a big part of our program for the last four years,” said John Sherry. “We will miss her but can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her.”
The three-man junior high boys squad consisting of Bryce Manns, Jesse Minor and Alex Avilez also received accolades and achievements, with Manns and Minor medaling at the NTL Championship meet. Manns also medaled at the Bradford Invitational as well as finishing in seventh place at the Northwestern PA Middle School Championship.
“Our junior high boys will strengthen our returning upperclassmen and hopefully we can get a few more girls and boys to join our cross country family,” said John Sherry. “That’s just what cross country is, a family. It’s a very unique experience when compared to many other sports and activities, everyone just supports each other every day.”
With another championship banner to hang, the Falcons’ roster has only gotten better in this past season, with noticeable gains from multiple runners.
“Every one of our runners made great improvements this year and should be very proud of how far they have come,” John Sherry said. “Take the District 9 championships, for example. On the same exact course one year later, Noah Gabreski improved by 28 seconds, Carl Bryant by 46 seconds, Kevin Sherry by 1 minute and 21 seconds, Brandon Crosby by 1 minute and 48 seconds, and Emma Chambers by 2 minutes and 54 seconds.
“To me, that is simply amazing and is a testament to how hard each of these kids worked throughout the season.”