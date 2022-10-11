DUBOIS — The Bradford duo of Tylin Hilyard and Lily Kemick notched a first-round victory at Monday’s District 9 Class AA doubles girls tennis tournament before falling in the quarterfinals.
Hilyard and Kemick defeated the duo of Catherman/Olsen from Clearfield 10-2, after falling behind 1-2 to start the match.
“After a few small adjustments, they started to dominate at the net,” Bradford coach Doug Atteberry said. “Once they got the lead they didn’t look back.”
Hilyard and Kemick would go on to fall to the eventual runner-up pair of Klaiber/Blessel from St. Marys, 10-2.
Bradford’s other doublees team, consisting of Alisiya Dansberger and Jaylee Koppenhaver, fell in the first round, 10-7. After falling into an early deficit, they weren’t able to climb back into the match despite a sharp serving performance.
“We are going to miss our seniors (Hilyard) and (Dansberger),” Atteberry said. “They have worked hard to build the Lady Owl tennis program. Coach Close and I wish them all the best as they are both planning on attending college next fall.”
Kane 7, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES — Jess Stear scored three goals to lead Kane over Northern Potter.
Ben Walter, Connor Asel, Tyson Boschert and Isaak Johnson each added a goal for Kane, while Gavin Copley made 12 saves in goal to earn a shutout. Malachi Lewis made 18 saves for NoPo.
Elk County Catholic 3, Port Allegany 0
ST. MARYS — Timothy Brannock scored two goals to help power Elk County Catholic over Port Allegany.
Anthony Messineo added a goal for the Crusaders, while the trio of Ryan Jovenitti, Sagan Beaver and Christian Sloff combined to make six saves in net. Aidan Clark made four saves for Port.
PORT ALLEGANY — Gavin Sykora scored the lone goal as Galeton handed Port Allegany its second loss of the year Saturday.
Ayden Whipple made eight saves in goal for Galeton and Aidan Clark made seven stops for Port.
WELLSBORO — Sierra Myers turned in 10 kills, seven blocks and an ace to lead Coudersport over Wellsboro in four sets (25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 15-16).
Ava Wahlers added four kills and 14 digs for the Lady Falcons, while Emilee Ruter had 38 digs and two aces.
Northern Potter 3, Cowanesque Valley 2
ULYSSES — Northern Potter came back to beat Cowanesque Valley, as Rebecca Martin’s 12 kills and 21 digs powered a five-set victory (20-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 15-3).
Martin also had three aces and two assists, while Haylee Chapman turned in 11 kills, 39 digs and three aces. Kayden Brown had 20 assists, 27 digs, four kills and three aces, Reagan Slawson had 18 digs, six kills, four assists and an ace, and Sarah Risser had eight kills and 22 digs.
Molly Cady added eight kills and two blocks for NoPo.
DUBOIS — Maddie Stark made three saves in goal as Bradford fell to DuBois Saturday for the second time this season.
“We struggled to connect passes,” Bradford coach Jim Warnick said. “We were unable to run our game plan.”