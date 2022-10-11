DUBOIS — The Bradford duo of Tylin Hilyard and Lily Kemick notched a first-round victory at Monday’s District 9 Class AA doubles girls tennis tournament before falling in the quarterfinals.

Hilyard and Kemick defeated the duo of Catherman/Olsen from Clearfield 10-2, after falling behind 1-2 to start the match.

