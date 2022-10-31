RIDGWAY — The Bradford girls cross country team placed 2nd at Saturday’s District 9 Class AA cross country championships, led by two state qualifiers.
St. Marys won the team scoring, led by Gabby Pistner’s 1st-place individual finish in 19:55.8, while Punxsutawney was 3rd and Clearfield was 4th.
“I knew St. Marys was going to win so getting 2nd place was a great way for us to end the season,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said. “Punxsutawney had beat us twice during the season so it was nice to beat them. The girls really ran well to get some needed spots in the last mile.”
Korie Dixon qualified for the PIAA meet for the third time in as many years, posting a time of 21:24.1 to finish 5th.
“(Dixon) missed our early meets and this was only her fifth race of the season,” Kelley said. “But she has been consistent in those races and made the goal to get back to the state meet. She ran a blazing first mile and nailed down that qualifying spot.”
Caitlyn Taylor finished 6th for Bradford in 21:24.4, also securing her third trip to states in as many years.
“(Taylor) has been a rock all year long,” Kelley said. “She has really taken her running to the next level this year. She has become so consistent in her times on all types of courses.”
Leila Bines was 13th for Bradford in 22:49.
“There were six girls vying for five individual spots and I knew Leila was going to be close to getting one of those spots,” Kelley said. “The Clearfield girl just made separation at the beginning.
“Leila has had an outstanding season. She really improved her time from last season. She was consistently our number three runner and really took a leadership role on the team. Three of the individual qualifiers are seniors so, if Leila improves next year, she can earn one of those spots.”
Abbigail Schleicher was 19th in 24:27.
“Abby has improved so much over the past four years on the team,” Kelley said. “She is a very talented sprinter during track season so for her to come and run the times she did is very impressive. I thank her for all of her time and commitment to the team over the past four years.”
Jennifer Bouquin was 22nd in 25:25 and Joleen Weimer was 23rd in 25:28.
“Jen and Joleen have improved tremendously this year,” Kelley said. “They really stepped up today and helped us get that 2nd-place team.”
Mayla Smith was 26th in 26:04.
“Mayla had another great year,” Kelley said. “She built off her freshman year and has two years remaining with us.”
St. Marys claimed each of the top three spots, with Christina Frontz finishing 2nd in 20:15.2 and Raechel Braun crossing the line 3rd in 20:45. Mary Defillipi was 8th, Kelsie Bellotti was 10th, Lucia Hayes was 11th and Paige Bauer was 12th.
“The goal each year is to win the District championship but St. Marys was just too strong this year,” Kelley said. “We were able to get 2nd place and qualify two girls for the state meet. All of the girls ran very hard in this race as they have done all year. We return seven girls for next year, including six who ran in this meet. Our top three runners return and we have a talented 8th-grade group of girls that will help and compete for spots in that top seven.”
Dixon, Taylor and the other PIAA qualifiers will compete at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Hershey.