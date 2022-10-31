RIDGWAY — The Bradford girls cross country team placed 2nd at Saturday’s District 9 Class AA cross country championships, led by two state qualifiers.

St. Marys won the team scoring, led by Gabby Pistner’s 1st-place individual finish in 19:55.8, while Punxsutawney was 3rd and Clearfield was 4th.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos