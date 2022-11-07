HERSHEY — Bradford Lady Owls cross country runners Korie Dixon and Caitlyn Taylor competed in the PIAA state meet Saturday, finishing 107th and 108th, respectively.

“Our race was the most competitive of the day,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said. “Of the top three times on the day were AA girls including the fastest runner, Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville in a time of 18:11.”

