HERSHEY — Bradford Lady Owls cross country runners Korie Dixon and Caitlyn Taylor competed in the PIAA state meet Saturday, finishing 107th and 108th, respectively.
“Our race was the most competitive of the day,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said. “Of the top three times on the day were AA girls including the fastest runner, Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville in a time of 18:11.”
Dixon was 107th in 22:26.0.
“Korie concluded a great year,” Kelley said. “I know she wasn’t happy with her time but it was a competitive race and the first mile was a huge pack. Korie fought back after missing our first five meets to finish 5th at Districts and qualify for her 3rd straight PIAA state meet. She is a great leader for the team this year and I’m glad she will be back for one more year.”
Taylor was 108th in 22:26.0.
“Caitlyn had an outstanding season,” Kelley said. “She finished 6th at the district meet and was our number one or two runner is every meet this year. She also qualified for her 3rd straight PIAA state meet. She was our most consistent runner on the team and never backed down from challenging the best runners at each meet. I’m happy to have Caitlyn back for her senior season next year too. These two make a great 1-2 combination.”
In Class A, Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert placed 6th, Sophia Bille was 9th and Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl finished 11th. Gabby Pistner of St. Marys was 12th in Class 2A.
Virigina Krauss of Moravian Academy won the Class A race in 18:54.0, Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville won Class 2A in 18:11.3 and Natalie McLean of Pine-Richmond won Class 3A in 18:46.1.
“This was a great way to end the season for both Korie and Caitlyn,” Kelley said. “It is a hard thing to do to reach this meet every year and these two have done it 3 years in a row. I would also like to congratulate Manny Diaz on his 6th-place medal in the boys race.”