FRANKLIN — Senior Manny Diaz and sophomore Brayden Frair led the Bradford boys cross country team to a third-place finish at the Rocky Grove Invitational.
With 21 complete teams and individuals from another 13 schools, there were 217 runners in a very competitive field. Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the race in 16:30, while Diaz finished second in 16:49.
“(Diaz) had a sore ankle and decided to back off in the later stages of the race,” Bradford coach Tom Tessena said. “These two were the only ones to break 17 minutes on this course. We will rest Manny so that he will be at full strength for Districts in two weeks.”
Rocky Grove was team champion with 63 points, while Oil City was second with 79 and Bradford tallied 131. Frair turned in his best effort of the year, finishing in 17:54 for 8th place.
“This was a breakout time on a very tough course for (Frair), and it’s come at the right time,” Tessena said.
Leo Paterniti was 19th for the Owls in 18:24.
“(Paterniti) also is looking good for a big day at Districts in two weeks,” Tessena said. “He has top-five ability and he will be ready.”
Ian Pilon placed 43rd in 19:27, Joe Caruso was 84th in 20:40 and Marcus Terwilliger was 112th in 21:21.
“(Pilon) is working his way back in shape and he had an impressive finish today,” Tessena said. “We will need him to be his best at Districts. Right now, St. Marys is definitely the favorite (at Districts) because of their win at the Ridgway Invitational, which was held at the site of Districts.”
Saturday’s finish was a big step in the right direction for Districts, Tessena said, and the next two weeks will tell the tale.
Bradford’s middle school team won its fourth invitational of the year with a big win at Rocky Grove. There were 148 runners from 34 schools and Bradford won by the narrowest of margins — one point.
Bradford recorded 106 points to General McLane’s 107.
“General McLane is always on top of the cross country programs in the area, so it was good to win this time,” Tessena said.
Evan Troisi ran the 1.91-mile course in 11:35 for 8th place, while Kadyn Tessena finished in 11:59 for 20th. Evan Soto was 41st in 12:49, Tyler Simmons was 45th in 12:53, Maverick Smith was 49th in 12:55, Owen Blauser was 86th in 14:03 and Eddie Youmans was 122nd in 15:46.
“We actually were way behind at the mile mark,” Tessena said. “General McLane had only 29 points at that time and we were at 124. That was a 95-point lead but we came on strong at the end to win by one point. Our guys all passed a ton of runners to make up that deficit. They all finished strong in the last 300 meters.”
Bradford will compete at the Northwest PA Middle School Championship Meet in Kane next Saturday.