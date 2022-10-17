FRANKLIN — Senior Manny Diaz and sophomore Brayden Frair led the Bradford boys cross country team to a third-place finish at the Rocky Grove Invitational.

With 21 complete teams and individuals from another 13 schools, there were 217 runners in a very competitive field. Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the race in 16:30, while Diaz finished second in 16:49.

