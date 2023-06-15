It was 1950, Brian Nicholson had just become “Iodine” Ionides assistant game warden. Iodine, one of Africa’s most noted adventurers, soldiers and hunters, was working for the Tanganyika Game Department. This job entailed, among other things, dealing with crop raiding elephants, poaching, following up wounded, dangerous game such as buffalo and, for a little extra entertainment, man eaters. It was a good way to die a lonely death far from medical aid and required a special type of exceptionally tough and resilient person to deal with the danger, loneliness and treachery of some of the local populace.
Iodine’s district covered a vast expanse of Africa and Brian, a good friend and experienced bush hand, knew how to handle himself in difficult situations.
Africa has long been called the Dark Continent. Witch Doctors, strongly held tribal beliefs and black magic are just an everyday occurrence then and now. Unexplainable things happen.
Brian was camped near the Selous Game Reserve having just arrived in an attempt to rid the area of two man eating lions who were terrorizing the local villages. It was a hot night and the walls of his tent were rolled up, only the thin gauze of the mosquito netting protecting him. Twice during the night, the maneaters walked within two feet of him. Perhaps, the thin barrier made the big cats wary, suspecting a trap, but it isn’t always so.
In 1972, game warden Peter Hankin, was killed and partially eaten despite his netting. Had he been destined for death, was it his time? Is there such a fate decreed for some, death already written in the shifting sands of chance?
After passing by Brian, the two man eaters moved on to the porter’s camp, many of whom were sleeping in the open. The lions stepped across, over and between the sleeping men, none of whom seemed to qualify for the evening’s menu.
The maneaters then targeted a small hut where two men were sleeping. The suspicious female maneater paced back and forth at the entrance and, feeling perhaps the door represented some sort of danger, moved to the side of the hut, tearing a hole in the grass wall. Entering, she stepped on the man closest the wall, waking him to a living nightmare. By reflex he threw his arms around her neck, screaming insanely as he did so.
But despite the fact the terrified man was actually clinging to her, the maneater ignored him and grabbed who appeared to be the very person she’d been searching for, killing him. As the maneater turned, the first man let go as the lioness leaped through the hole she’d made, the body grasped firmly in her jaws.
Brian, scorched out of sleep by the terrified shrieks coming from the hut, lit his flashlight in time to see the big cats rush by with the body. So hungry were the lions, perhaps scornful of weak humans as well, that they settled down to eat the body only a short distance from camp. Brian was able to dispatch both with two, single, well aimed shots.
What happened here? Why did the maneaters pass up so many sleeping men, entirely without protection to break into a hut, actually step on one man, totally ignoring him despite the fact he was clinging to her neck, and choose the other occupant?
Was one man fatter, smell better, breathe differently, or was something beyond our ability to understand? Was that man destined, preordained to die? Or, were the lions following another unknown spiritual dimension, one governed by forces we know little of.
From 1932 to 1947 the Njombe Maneaters spread a reign of terror throughout much of southern Tanzania. Today the total number of victims they claimed has been reduced from over the actual 2,500 plus to 1,500 for reasons only the politically correct can fathom. Every attempt to eliminate them failed. The lions, operated with a chilling cunning, moved in totally unpredictable ways, rarely hitting the same village twice in a row, often moving wide distances between kills. Unlike typical man eaters, they preferred hunting during daylight hours rather than night time darkness. Not lion-like behavior at all.
To the locals and many who hunted them, there was something supernaturally spooky and paranormal about them. It was universally believed that merely mentioning their names in a conversation would call the maneaters to you and precipitate your death. Those who dared, died.
Finally, the wardens, frustrated at every turn, sought out the area’s most powerful witch doctor. He agreed, for a price, to perform the necessary rituals removing their supernatural protection. Only then did the lions lose their invincibility.
Iodine himself experienced the same paranormal challenges several years later, again in southern Tanzania. Once more, the maneaters evaded every effort he and others made to shoot them until a witchdoctor removed their unearthly protection.
What do you believe? Sitting safely at home is one thing, but if you find yourself inside a flimsy grass hut, in total darkness, with hungry man eaters on the loose, perhaps just feet away, ready to kill and devour you is something totally different. How few of us have really experienced pure terror?
Myself, the documented stories I’ve read, my experience in the outdoors, the strange things I’ve witnessed, the possessed mask I brought back from Africa, all combine to make me a firm believer in the eerie and unexplainable.