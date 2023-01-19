The temperature in my home had dropped below 80; the wood stove might need stoking.
Glancing at the heat-operated fan and gauging the blade speed, still spinning rapidly, showed me there were still plenty of coals and another 30 minutes or so could pass before additional wood was needed.
I love wood heat. It seems to soak deep inside you, warming your bones and your soul.
Glancing through the glass door, I could see the deep red coals glowing and small tongues of yellow flames flickering mysteriously. Those embers danced and swayed, entrancing, hypnotizing, carrying me to a different plane of existence where past and present merged and the elusive future teased, just out of comprehension, brushing the fingertips of my being, then slipping away.
Suddenly, a small boy was excitedly carrying the biggest rocks he could in order to build a crude fireplace by a native trout stream. My father helped, carrying the largest and together we pieced together the irregular rocks, constructing three sides of a square some 15 inches high.
Next, I was instructed to gather dead lower limbs from the nearby hemlocks and dad showed me how to stick a small Y branch in the ground and place a large amount of the tiniest, needle sized twigs in it leaving a space beneath for the match. Then he added progressively larger twigs to about a quarter inch in diameter.
Dad tore it all apart and had me repeat the process. Then, he handed me a matchbook, I struck a flame after an attempt or two and, with a trembling hand, inserted the tiny flames beneath the carefully piled twigs.
The resiny hemlock twigs only took a few seconds to catch and flame brightly. Dad encouraged me to add more and more twigs, then progressively larger sticks and finally large, broken branches until a large fire smoked and cracked happily.
Dad then surprised me by pulling out a small frying pan out of his pack along with some paper plates, bread, butter, four eggs and a plastic bag with two large boiled potatoes. I sliced the potatoes and while Dad fried them in the butter, I dug some leeks which he added. Next, he fried the native brookies we’d caught until the meat pulled effortlessly off the rib bones and finished with the fried eggs.
I was starving, as only a small boy can, after the long hike and fishing a mile or two of stream and don’t believe any home cooked meal ever was as gratifying as that unexpected stream side feast that day with dad. Time with my father after a successful morning’s fishing I was as happy as any young boy could possibly be.
The coals swayed and crackled, sparks shot out and spiraled upward. Time blinked and suddenly Jane and I were on a date so long ago.
This time I had the backpack on and we were hiking to a rocky overlook to cook lunch. As we hiked along Jane was dragging her feet in the leaves and I stopped to admonish her. “Lift your feet up, put them carefully down and be as quiet as possible. We might see some deer or other wildlife if you’re quiet.”
Jane’s green, always slightly mocking eyes looked steadily at me and she nodded. As I turned to resume our hike, one foot lifted up a long branch preventing my other foot from moving ahead. Pitching forward, I made several ungainly hops before crashing heavily down and rolling headfirst into a small, but fairly deep depression.
My backpack opened and pan, potatoes, butter, buns, hotdogs, and condiments all cascaded out over my head as I lay sprawled on the ground. My glasses and hat were off, my shirttail out and one knee had taken a hard hit. But worse than all that was the fact I was trying to impress my new girl with my woodcraft and here I was lying in a heap without a shred of dignity left.
My face turned bright red, feeling as if it was on fire. My mind raced desperately, how could this situation possibly be salvaged when I heard a strangled gasping behind me.
Slowly, I turned my head and there was Jane doubled up in hysterical laughter, tears streaming from her eyes, one hand on a tree to help support her.
She seemed to be in pain she was laughing so hard. Clearly there was no way out of this.
I found my glasses, put my hat back on my head, re-stowed the pack and still Jane struggled to control her mirth. I stood waiting wondering if it were possible to quietly disappear.
Finally, she gained some self-control, though it was obvious her stomach ached from laughing so hard. She looked at me, raised her hand and tried to speak, but before she could get the words out, she was off again.
Mortified though I was, her amusement was such that I actually began to smile at myself; it had been a pretty spectacular fall after all. Laughter is indeed catching.
Finally mastering herself, Jane looked at me kindly through her tears and managed to croak out, “Quiet like that!” Then she doubled up again, it was just too much for her.
Tears trickled down my cheek at those poignant memories, but I was smiling through them.