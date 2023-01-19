wade robertson 1.19

Fires have fascinated people since recorded time and before. There’s something mysterious and fascinating about them that never fails to captivate those watching. Fires can also bring back many memories and the author looks back in time to happier days.

 Wade Robertson photo

The temperature in my home had dropped below 80; the wood stove might need stoking.

Glancing at the heat-operated fan and gauging the blade speed, still spinning rapidly, showed me there were still plenty of coals and another 30 minutes or so could pass before additional wood was needed.

