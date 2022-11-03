I met a nice gentleman the other day and we began talking about deer and deer hunting, especially bucks and how cagey they can become.
He told me an interesting story I found fascinating.
This man hunted the Bacchus underpass area on Route 59 back in the 1960s and 70s, the same as I. One first day, he met a very old, thin and gaunt hunter painfully dragging a nice 8-point down the railroad grade and offered to assist him in hauling it to his car.
The winded hunter thanked him and pointed across a small ravine to a prominent hemlock tree.
“I’ve shot a nice buck underneath that tree the first day of deer season for the last 15 years.” He spoke. “This is the last year I’ll hunt deer; this is my last buck. I want you to take over my spot, it will treat you well.”
He returned to the bequeathed hemlock and shot a nice buck the very same day. This went on for six years, a nice buck before 9 o’clock if you were willing to let the smaller spikes and fork horns go by.
Naturally enough, his brother-in-law begged to go along on year seven and he placed him about 100 yards away on another great crossing.
This day, it began to snow hard, everything turning postcard white in the falling, thick flakes. At 9 o’clock sharp, he saw motion and a snow-covered 8-point came sneaking down the trail.
At 50 yards, he cocked the 30-30 with a loud click and the buck, hearing the sound, dropped instantly behind a fallen treetop. Every few minutes, he’d stick his head up for a 5-to-10-second look and duck back down again.
After 20 minutes, our hunter grew impatient and, when the buck’s head popped up, he shot. The head vanished, no deer ran, he was so sure he’d scored he never even ejected the spent cartridge.
Walking up to the top, he peeked over and the buck leaped up in a shower of snow just feet away, scaring him half to death, and sped off running flat to the ground and dodging like a rabbit.
The hunter smiled at that memory, shaking his head in admiration at the cagey buck, his obvious intelligence and, even more, his iron nerve in staying so still until the last second before running off.
Since this is but one small example of his intelligence, how secretive and how patient bucks can be, I want you as an archery hunter to consider one thing. When should you begin hunting the trophy buck or bucks you know live in a certain area? From the very first day of the season, should you stay far away until the rut begins?
First, let’s just think about how smart a big buck is. What’s his day like, what are his priorities and does he appreciate the skills or even weaknesses of his human counterpart, the hunter.
A buck with a rack scoring 120 or bigger is usually at least 3-4 years old. That means he seen a lot and is very aware that not only do his horns give him prestige and dominance among his fellow males and sex appeal to the ladies, they also make him tops on the wanted list of hunters.
His mom, the wise old doe, taught him a lot. To be cautious at all times, to trust his nose, where to find food and where to hide when there’s danger.
Of course, as a spike or small racked-buck, he’d had to find new friends when mom had fawns and kicked him out. He’d hung around with other young bucks and perhaps a wise old buck during the summer and learned how to be independent and get by.
He may or may not join up with mom again in the fall, but he’s still relatively inexperienced in many ways.
When hunting season rolls around, our buck is still learning fast and is most likely a spike or 4-point and safe from most hunters at a year and a half. If he makes it through the next season, he’s become a survivor and become a completely different animal as far as smarts.
He knows all about hunters and what it takes to elude them. Every year after that, he becomes more and more elusive, more invisible to the humans around him.
For one thing, he’s completely nocturnal. People go home at night and stay there.
People can’t see at night, he can. If he fills his belly during darkness, he can sleep all day and never risk being seen. Last and not least, if he lives in a tangled mess of brush, treetops, briars, saplings, swamp and hemlock or any other impregnable type of cover, people will seldom, if ever enter.
In other words, he’s completely safe and secure, that is until the rut. In the rut, things change and the overpowering urge to mate lessens his caution and brings him out of his secret lair to chase the ladies.
However, if he scents you, sees you or hears you even during the rut, his innate caution will keep him from that area even then.
The lesson I’ve learned is simple, the decision yours alone — but I won’t hunt my prime stand until the rut actually begins, ever.