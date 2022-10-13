Knives are an absolutely indispensable part of civilization and everyday life.
Their ability to shape, cut, slice or shape a multitude of objects from toothpicks, to slingshots, or canoe paddles, cutting up lettuce for a salad, slicing your tenderloin or simply opening packages or boxes, occurs so many times every day across the world as to be impossible to even calculate.
From hobbies, to cooking, manufacturing, the battlefields’ grim warfare to life-saving, delicate surgery, knives in all their infinite shapes and sizes allow the world to function. Without them, life would be exceedingly awkward, perhaps impossible.
As a youth, I had many nice knives and it is sad to relate. I managed to lose almost every one of them.
In fact, it became a family joke — don’t give Wade a good knife; he’ll just lose it.
Luckily, I’ve slowed way down in that department and hope that writing this statement doesn’t jinx me into losing yet another knife. You know how these things go, I’m sure.
My Grandma Hayes had a favorite kitchen knife she constantly used. Her knife was wooden handled and seven inches long.
It had been sharpened so many times the thin German steel blade was only a half-inch high and was probably an inch thinner than it had originally been. The stained hickory handle was worn as smooth as glass from countless years of use.
Grandma’s hand and her knife were one; she peeled potatoes without looking at them it seemed, deftly cut carrots, beans, cucumbers, trimmed meat, and performed a dozen other chores effortlessly.
Despite efforts to buy Grandma Hayes a modern knife, she always returned to her favorite. Why? Because it “felt right” in her hand and she subconsciously knew exactly where the blade was without looking.
I do not remember her ever cutting herself; over the decades, the knife had become an extension of her hand.
Over the 40 years plus of our marriage, my wife and I used countless styles of knives, both in the field and at home. I guess it isn’t surprising that, after all this experience, we’d both grab the same knife automatically; using it on game and fish, in the kitchen and at the table.
What brand knife were we both enamored with?
When Jane was alive, we’d both automatically reach for our Rapala fillet knives. Either the 4” or 6” blade models were constantly in our hands.
What’s so special about these knives? Well, I had to think about why we liked them so, but the following features stand out.
First, is the very light weight of these knives an important consideration, especially if you’re using your knife for a long period of time.
Second, the balsa wood handle is perfectly sized and shaped, allowing it to transmit sensitive vibrations from the cutting edge up to your fingers. You can feel exactly how the blades performing or what obstructions it’s come up against such as bone or sinew.
The rounded handles also the perfect thickness, features a smooth curve at the top while the bottom has an inward, then outward flair at the end allowing the little finger and index finger to wrap securely in place. This natural grip permits the knife to be securely held without conscious thought or effort.
Third, is the blade itself. The thicker the knife blade, the more power is required to cut or slice through vegetables or meat.
While peeling potatoes, for instance, the thin Rapala blade slides easily underneath the skin, more of a gliding sensation than a heavier blade allows. Thicker blades require more strength to cut, which in turn forces you to grip the spud more firmly. The harder you shove and grip, the greater the chances you’ll slip and cut yourself, the more tiring the chore.
If you’re dicing and slicing, the thinner blade of the Rapala again cuts through the denser material with greater ease. Again, that perfectly shaped handle lets you grip firmly if you have too, but with a security that allows greater control and safety.
Ripe tomatoes need a sharp, thin blade to slice through them effortlessly; thick blades are more likely to compress and squash, creating a mess.
Fourth, Rapala’s perfect blade shape blade with its quickly tapering point pierces easily and additionally allows a better view of what you’re doing. This is especially important when filleting fish.
Fifth, the blade is flexible, allowing you to press down on the knife sideways, flattening the blade against a hard surface such as a cutting board. When you are removing the muscle sheath from a deer back strap or skinning a fish fillet, this is a very important feature.
Sixth, they come with a nice leather sheath that keeps them sharp in the tackle box, the kitchen drawer or on your hip.
Seventh, these stainless steel knives stay sharp and also sharpen easily while remaining highly rust resistant.
Like all kitchens, we have the knife block with assorted shapes and sizes for use with hard shelled squash, halving cabbages, cutting large watermelons, slicing soft bread and other jobs that require a very specific type blade. Obviously, one knife can’t perform all tasks perfectly.
In summary, I can only ask one question; why did Jane and I find ourselves reaching constantly for our trusty Rapala?
Perhaps Grandma said it best; “They’re so versatile and more importantly, just feel right.”