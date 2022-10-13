wade rob 10.13

People have likes and dislikes. There’s no telling how this will play out in the world for likes and dislikes can cover a multitude of subjects. Over the years, I’ve used hundreds of differing knives for a wide range of tasks, but, in time, my go-to knife has become the Rapala. This knife here has filleted hundreds if not thousands of fish, trimmed venison, cut potatoes and countless other tasks. It’s not the perfect knife, but comes very close.

Knives are an absolutely indispensable part of civilization and everyday life.

Their ability to shape, cut, slice or shape a multitude of objects from toothpicks, to slingshots, or canoe paddles, cutting up lettuce for a salad, slicing your tenderloin or simply opening packages or boxes, occurs so many times every day across the world as to be impossible to even calculate.

