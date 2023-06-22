Today the fertile imaginations and genius of firearms inventors has produced a dizzying array of pistols. They come in in many calibers, shapes and sizes. From the world’s most powerful handgun, the .500 Smith and Wesson Magnum, to the most popular pistol cartridge of all time, the 22 long rifle, pistols have always had a fascination for shooters as well as being small and easier to carry than traditional long guns. Oh, I can’t forget the tiny but fast .17 HMR is chambered for pistols as well.
Smith and Wesson additionally developed the .460 S&W Magnum. In comparison, the .460 fires a 325 grain bullet with an advertised 1,650 fps as matched with the 500 S&W’s 325 grain bullet at 1,800 fps, 150 fps faster. Having fired such behemoths, I have no desire to do so again. The pistol’s size, weight and recoil simply don’t lead to a pleasurable experience.
My father, Richard Robertson, owned many pistols during his lifetime. Being of an economical mindset, he’d purchase a handgun, fire it extensively, handload various bullet weights and when he felt he knew the pistols every nuance, sell it and buy another. He experimented with countless automatics, revolvers of every shape and size, single-shots, buntlines, derringers, .410’s and tiny revolvers that would fit in the palm of your hand.
Since he was widely experienced, a match winning pistol shot and carried handguns for years hunting and fishing it was natural, being an analytical person, he’d form strongly held opinions about them.
Dad stoutly maintained pistols were developed to be carried on your person. Therefore, they shouldn’t be heavy, bulky or overly long. What’s the sense of owning something that sits at home because it’s uncomfortable to carry? He also felt bullet diameter and weight were the most important factors in hunting calibers, 180 grain bullets being minimum in straight walled calibers. His favorite hunting pistol was an early model, lightweight Thompson Contender in .44 magnum. When he was thinking of selling it, I purchased Dad soft rubber grips which took the bite out of the recoil. He kept that pistol for years and took many whitetails with it. A still hunter, his feet were always on the ground.
Having grown up with sidearms, it’s not surprising they fascinate me as well. Like my father, I went through many models and makes myself.
This spring I was excited to learn Kahr Firearms would be providing several pistols for us to test fire at our annual Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association convention.
Our meeting would be held at State College, Pennsylvania, less than a three-hour drive. Accommodations were located at the Ramada Inn on Atherton Street and immediately after checking in, I headed to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Scotia Range. This sprawling complex has an outdoor rifle range, pistol range, archery range and shotgun range. All but the shotgun facility has covered firing points. Scotia Range is located on Game Lands 176, appropriately centered in a vast expanse of carefully managed habitat. Access is via a picturesque, paved, winding road.
There I met up with Jerry Bush, POWA President, who quickly steered me to the pistol range and was introduced to Frank Harris, field representative for Kahr Firearms Group. Kahr makes an amazing array of the world’s highest quality pistols. Barrels begin at the Lothar Walther factory as a round three-inch, 30” long billet of proprietary, high tensile strength steel. Drilled and rifled this is sent to the Kahr factory where it is precisely cut and CNC machined. Over 75 percent of the original steel is meticulously removed creating the best barrels in the world at any price. Slides, frames, stop pins, and magazines meet the same exacting tolerances. Kah quality is unmatched.
I was immediately drawn to the stainless model DE1911UTT. Chambered in .45 ACP the compact, stainless-steel pistol had a three-inch barrel and was only 6.85” in length. Like my father, I prefer small, easy to carry and conceal pistols. I especially liked the caliber, .45 ACP.
Hoping not to appear too eager to shoot this marvelous looking firearm I, with great forbearance, checked out their unique .22 rifle and cool 9mm pistol also lying on the bench.
Then, eager as a kid in a candy shop, I put up a new target and loaded six rounds in the .45. The slide pulled back smoothly, it’s difficult to like automatic pistols with stiff, hard to retract slides, and releasing it, chambered a round. The large, clearly seen adjustable rear sight and serrated front sight were easy to line up. I held dead center on the bullseye and squeezed off three shots. Loved the trigger. Smooth, short, with no creep.
Those shots grouped tightly together, dead center high. Nice. Lowered my aiming point to six o’clock at the bottom of the square I squeezed off five more rounds. One shot struck slightly low, the remaining four clustered together beside the bullseye. Impressive, I loved this sweet shooting pistol.
It’s almost as if Kahr asked me to design this sidearm. In .45 ACP caliber, small framed, light, easy working slide, great sights, wonderful trigger pull, easily carried concealed with a hammer. There’s no way to improve this pistol to my way of thinking.
Thanks so much to Frank Harris and Kahr Firearms, your pistol certainly impressed me, it’s in a class by itself.