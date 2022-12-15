wade roberston 12.15

One of my wife’s favorite places was the family camp where she was standing when I snapped this photo. We first met on the road in front of camp and, over the years, we spent hours and hours there enjoying time together or with the family. She’s been gone for five years now, it doesn’t seem possible, but I’m sure she heard me sing Happy Birthday to her on that special day.

 Wade Robertson photo

With rifle season ending Saturday, it was time to spend some time at camp.

Accordingly, Jim Acker and I met up Thursday and, after building a fire in the wood stove, Jim volunteered to put a couple drives on for me. With a Missouri buck in the freezer, there was no need to harvest a Pennsylvania buck just to say I did.

