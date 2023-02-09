The alarm jarred me out of sleep at 5:15 a.m. What in the world?
My weary mind struggled out of the delicious coils of deep slumber, and then it hit me — I was going to The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg today.
I managed to get dressed and out the door, only to discover the car was covered in a thick, frozen mist. Open the trunk and chip away until the windshield is clear, then down to the mall where Jim Zirkle picked me up at 6.
We met Al Lingenfelter at Johnsonburg. Jim and I then piled into his Subaru, stopped for breakfast in Ridgway and then headed down 219, cut across 153 to route 80, then to Bellefonte, next hit 322 to Harrisburg. It’s about a 3.5-hour drive.
Within sight of the huge and sprawling Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, we sat in traffic for 30-40 minutes just to crawl a mile to the parking lot. Finally, we climbed out of the car and onto a bus which quickly whisked us to the show.
The Outdoor Show remains open until this Sunday.
The Expo Center contains nine large and expansive halls which can accommodate over 1,100 exhibitors and their wares. Covering 650,000 square feet of hall space, the complex’s sheer size is almost daunting.
To cover all the exhibits and see the sights can’t be accomplished in a single day. A huge hall just for archery, another for fishing tackle, boats, a RV hall, firearms, the most ammunition I’ve seen in years and a host of other associated outdoor activities.
Various other vendors offer food, drinks, ice cream, sweets, knives, the list goes on and on.
Our particular interests lay in the outfitter hall, one of the largest. Here, outfitters from around the world come to offer their services, detailing their hunts, the animals, birds and waterfowl or type of fishing they specialize in.
Some focus on one or two species of game, others are much more diverse. Argentinian outfitters, for example, offer hunts for huge numbers of doves, ducks and geese while also offering hunting opportunities for red stag.
A large number of African Outfitters were in attendance with many impressive mounts of oryx, kudu, sable, wildebeest, warthog, Rees buck, lion, leopard, cape buffalo and even an elephant. Take’s a big wall to place an elephant.
In fact, the number of mounts of all animals from North America and around the world is simply astonishing. You could spend most of a day just admiring them. Elk, bear, pronghorns, moose, whitetail and mule deer, mountain lions, boar, turkey, fox, coyote, and wolves are sprinkled up and down aisle after aisle of exhibitors. It’s truly quite amazing the wildlife you can admire.
Jim, Al and I were looking primarily for whitetail hunts, though we also checked up on a couple moose outfitters just in case. Our first stop was our old friends, The Whitetail Trophy Hunt in Missouri.
The owners were there and we checked reservations for the upcoming years and caught up on the newest gossip, of course. We’ve been on a waiting list for an Oklahoma hunt for some years now and have ever so slowly climbed up to 14th on the waiting list.
Gee, progress is glacial, but patience may win in the end.
Today, the show wasn’t overcrowded, it only took a 10-minute wait in line to purchase a cheese steak sandwich and lemonade which tasted mighty fine. I think we’d already walked well over two miles before noon.
As I mentioned in passing earlier, I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of ammunition I saw for sale. Supplies have been very limited for some years now and to see cases of .22 ammunition (10,000 rounds) for sale, tall stacks of 9mm ammo, .22 Hornet, .243, 300 Winchester Magnum and other hard-to-acquire calibers was surprising. Prices have risen, unfortunately, but the ammo was there in quantity.
Ruger, Mossberg and other firearms manufacturers had their newest models on display along with custom barrel and stock choices. In fact, there were so many things to look at, it all became a bit overwhelming.
There were also an awesome number of optics available for rifles, shotguns, pistols and muzzleloaders. If you can imagine it, or had a specific need or application, the product was there.
The newest quads were also on display; they’re becoming quite sophisticated and fancier every year. Ford and Dodge had their newest trucks on display, but the prices were astronomical to me. You can buy a humble home for the price of fancier models.
By the time we reached the fishing exhibits, we were footsore and late in the day. Most disappointing, as the isles were filled with every shape and model of spinner bit, crank bait, jerk bait, jigs, chatter baits, top waters, buzz baits, plastics in every shape, color and size imaginable. It looked like a candy shop full of goodies, but my feet were killing me and reluctantly walked past only glimpsing what treasures were available.
We stopped on the way home for dinner and it was 10 p.m. when I finally unlocked the front door of my home. Whew, a 16-hour day!
I was beat, and when my head hit the pillow, a thousand dancing images from the show floated tantalizing through my mind until sleep finally overtook me.