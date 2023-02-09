wade roberston 2.9

There’s still time to attend The Great Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, ending Sunday. Here, I look over a beautiful Colt .45, just one of hundreds of pistols, rifles and shotguns on display. There are also entire halls filled with fishing equipment, archery products, boats, RV’s, guides from around the world and many other attractions. It’s quite an experience.

 Wade Robertson photo

The alarm jarred me out of sleep at 5:15 a.m. What in the world?

My weary mind struggled out of the delicious coils of deep slumber, and then it hit me — I was going to The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg today.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos