wade robertson 12.29

In today’s very technical world, it’s very rare for a rifle not to fire — very rare indeed. But, if you hunt with a flintlock, you’re using technology at least 300 years old and misfires are common. Wind, rain, snow, moisture of any type can keep your flintlock from firing and often does. But, there are those who love a challenge and take advantage of Pennsylvania’s special flintlock season. Here, Jim Eckstrom proudly shows off his first deer harvested with his flintlock, a trophy he worked very hard to over several years to finally harvest.

 Wade Robertson photo

I can always tell a die-hard hunter when I see someone carrying a flintlock.

You immediately know they’re more interested in the hunt than harvesting an animal.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos