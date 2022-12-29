I can always tell a die-hard hunter when I see someone carrying a flintlock.
You immediately know they’re more interested in the hunt than harvesting an animal.
The great majority of people use in-line muzzleloaders today. Technically, they’re muzzle loaders, but they always go off, use scopes, shoot up to 250 yards, are unaffected by the elements and actually are little different than a single shot rifle, just slower loading.
Flintlocks, though, present a real challenge — and by real challenge I mean getting the blasted rifle to go off when a deer’s standing in front of you.
In case you’re not familiar with how a flintlock functions, let me take a minute to explain.
Very basically, you have a heavy, octagon-shaped barrel and a stock. A small hole has been drilled into the breach. This tiny hole exits the side of the barrel into a flash pan.
The flash pan is screwed onto the side of the barrel and holds a small amount of very fine black powder, usually 4 F. Black powder explodes, the finer it is ground, the faster it explodes and how coarse or fine it is ground is designated by 2F (coarse), 3F (medium) and 4F (very fine).
You pour a small amount of 4F into the pan and snap the frizzen down. The frizzen has two purposes.
One is to protect the powder in the pan, the other is to provide a flat, steel surface for the flint to strike, hopefully creating a shower of sparks that ideally will cause the 4F in the pan to burn or explode, the flash traveling down that small hole, into the barrel, igniting the powder, the resulting explosion driving the bullet out the barrel. Does this sound like a fool proof method of shooting? I don’t think so.
The large hammer on a flintlock is equipped with two jaws at its top. The jaws are tightened by a screw and hold a sharp-edged piece of flint, wrapped in buckskin.
The buckskin compresses and helps hold the flint in place. The front of the flint’s been chipped to a very sharp-edge.
Flint and frizzen must be absolutely dry to work and the adjustment of the flint can be an art in itself. Iron sights are mandatory on the rifle.
To load the rifle, measure the correct charge of 2F or 3F black powder and pour down the barrel. Next, place a greased, cloth patch of the proper diameter and thickness over the center of the muzzle.
The ball is placed in the center of the patch and tapped into the bore, “starting” it. A ramrod then is used to push the greased patch and ball down the barrel until it rests firmly on the powder charge.
The ramrod should be marked so the shooter can determine the ball is completely down; an air space between the ball and powder could create very high pressure. Next, you prime the pan with 4F, snap the frizzen shut, let the hammer down carefully and begin hunting; usually with a prayer you did everything correctly.
Sling your powder horn over your shoulder; make sure the ramrod’s back in place beneath the barrel, check that your small flask of 4F is in easy reach and your patches and balls handy. You may have to reload in a hurry.
Oh, forgot the drag rope? Don’t worry, you probably won’t need it.
Flintlock enthusiasts Jim Eckstrom and brother Pete were hunting the Rew area this week. One zigzagged through a clearcut while the other waited on the far side.
Several groups of deer were seen, but none offered a decent opportunity. Late in the afternoon, Jim walked to a favorite tree while Pete worked through the heavy cover.
Jim had seen deer here in previous years and was hopeful.
Through the thick saplings, Jim saw flashes of movement. Deer!
But, they were too far away. Hoping the saplings would hide his movement while the deer were running, Jim crouched and dashed to a more favorable position.
Leaning up against a large cherry, he cocked his Lyman Great Plains flintlock. Last year, he’d had an opportunity to shoot a doe here, but the rifle misfired.
No sooner had he raised the rifle when the deer bounded out of the clearcut and stopped. He couldn’t believe it — the closest was a neat little 7-point.
Lining up the wide buckhorn sights, Jim squeezed the trigger, repeating over and over in his mind, holding the rifle motionless and follow through, follow through.
The big hammer crashed down, a shower of sparks flared, a split second’s pause, the pan flashed orange and, wham — the rifle fired. A huge cloud of billowing smoke completely obscured his view momentarily, but the gusting wind blew it aside.
The buck was hit. It took a few steps, stopped, tottered and fell.
Jim ran up to his trophy, absolutely elated. He’d done it, finally shot a deer with his .54 caliber flintlock — and it was a buck to boot. It didn’t seem real somehow, but there the buck lay.
True trophies are not always measured by antler size alone, but by what they mean to each individual and the effort needed to succeed at long last. Congratulations, Jim; I know and appreciate what this deer means to you, a trophy in every sense of the word.