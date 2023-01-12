wade robertson 1.12

A young man’s first deer is an experience never to be forgotten. When it’s a buck as big and beautiful as this trophy the thrill is even greater. Here, Ayce Geiger, 9 years old, shows off his dandy buck with a smile to match his feelings.

 Wade Robertson photo

Some memories never fade but remain clear and vibrant over the years.

Many of these involve rites of passage. For girls this is first physical, then social. For boys this is much less physical and has more to do with almost ceremonial-like validations.

