Some memories never fade but remain clear and vibrant over the years.
Many of these involve rites of passage. For girls this is first physical, then social. For boys this is much less physical and has more to do with almost ceremonial-like validations.
For example, the Maasai tribe of Africa, required a boy, before becoming a warrior, to kill a lion with shield and spear.
Adult lions weigh from 300 to 400 pounds and are incredibly strong. A full-grown male lion can easily kill a cow and jump down into an 8-foot ravine without letting any part of the cow touch the ground on landing.
One chomp above the waist from their jaws is death and their claws shred flesh like coleslaw. Even worse, the terrible, drug-resistant infections resulting from deep claw wounds are very often fatal.
As you may imagine this feat produced fatalities, but most survived the ordeal protected by their shield and a truck load of skill and courage. However, most initiations are not as severe, though by no means less important.
Over the centuries there have been countless customs welcoming a boy into manhood, his acceptance among his elders and the status it brings. For me, the initiation I longed for involved hunting.
Watching the men’s preparations for deer season, leaving for camp and then returning at weekends with their trophies fascinated me. They’d often bring back bucks with impressive antlers. I hungered for the day when I could participate and associate with those I so loved and admired.
Listening to the hunters relating their experiences one to another, I noticed a special interaction among them, an almost intuitive understanding of the occurrences beyond the ability of words to convey.
There was a communication there, others who didn’t hunt, could never fully comprehend. Oh, how I wanted to be part of that.
It seemed to take forever to reach 12. I was small and the rifles or shotguns I was given to hunt with were simply too large, the stocks too long, for me to aim properly.
Finally, I grew some and Uncle Phil let me use his cut down .257 Roberts. I bagged a buck the first morning that year, the only hunter in camp to do so.
Oh, what a reception awaited me. I was a hero and felt like I’d caught the winning pass in a Super Bowl.
I was even allowed to drink a beer, an unheard-of liberty for a youngster. More importantly, I was treated differently after that. I was “in” the club.
Whenever another hunter, young or old, bags their first deer, those memories return and I make it a point to make them feel special. After all, they are a new member of that elite society.
Ayce Geiger is nine and born into an outdoor family. Growing up and watching the men of the family hunting he naturally wanted to become part of that tradition.
Luckily, his family was able to find a rifle more his size to start with, a .22 Hornet on a smaller framed rifle borrowed from his grandfather’s girlfriend, Helen.
Ayce’s first year in the deer stand brought challenges. You can’t speak above a whisper, must be very patient, constantly alert and, most challenging, have the ability to mount the rifle and, critically important, find the deer in the scope immediately. Non-hunters don’t realize how difficult this is for first timers of any age.
Ayce had a couple opportunities early in the season, but couldn’t put everything together before the deer ran; oftentimes there are only seconds to shoot.
The third day, they climbed into their stand as daylight crept across the forest. Suddenly, a 4-point appeared in the growing light, but again Ayce struggled to find the buck in the scope and the deer quickly moved past.
Frustrated, for 90 minutes Ayce practiced raising the rifle and quickly finding what he was aiming at. Then, to steady his nerves, he opened some Skittles and played a game on his phone.
His Father, Tim, smiled at his boy’s youthful attention span and kept careful watch. Suddenly, two does appeared from the swamp below them. Ayce’s grandfather, 85 years old, on an impulse, decided to walk through a short section of that thick cover and moved those deer up to them.
Behind the does a buck appeared, a very nice buck. Ayce had trouble seeing him at first, ghosting along in the cover, but spotted him as he stopped 60 yards below.
Now, his diligent practice paid off and Ayce quickly found him in the crosshairs. The safety clicked off and he fired almost immediately.
The does bolted, but hard hit, the buck stood stock still. Again, the little rifle barked and the buck took a few steps forward. For the third time Ayce fired, the buck jumped, ran 60 yards and paused again. Aiming carefully, Ayce fired the 4th time, the big 8-point’s left leg buckled and he collapsed in a heap.
Ayce’s eyes were shining and he was quivering with excitement. Hurriedly, they climbed down after making the rifle safe and rushed up to his magnificent trophy.
What a triumphant moment for this young man, the joy he felt making his radiant face shine like the sun. He immediately texted everyone important, sharing his jubilation with others.
Ayce, congratulations, you’re the man and, most importantly: Welcome to the club.