What is perfection?
That’s a tough question. I’ve seen a girl or two that seemed so, however, this article is about rifles and the features that can make one “perfect”.
When I was a kid, the perfect rifle was the one I happened to have in my hand. Since I didn’t own my own rifle, I was able to hunt only with the left overs other family members didn’t care to hunt with.
One year, I lugged around a great club of a bolt action shotgun my dad had. After dragging that beast around for many miles, wishing fervently for a shot at a buck, I decided, in a moment of hunting boredom, to take a shot at a stump.
Lining up the copper BB my father had soldered on the barrel for a front sight, I squeezed the trigger and found the darn thing wouldn’t even fire, I began having serious doubts about my father’s equipment.
The next year, Uncle Chuck bought a brand new .270 Remington and I graduated to his old rifle, a 30-40 Kraig. The barrel had been cut off and the stock replaced.
This gun was even heavier than the shotgun, the stock being twice as large as necessary, but by heavens, when you pulled the trigger, it fired. I also loved the trapdoor side magazine that snapped shut on the shells with a loud clack.
Finally, Uncle Phil Hayes let me borrow his cut down .257 Roberts with a very light trigger. Uncle Phil was not a large man and his rifle actually fit me.
The first day of buck season, a fat three-point ran by and I actually hit the darn thing in mid-leap. I am not sure who was more surprised, the deer or myself.
As luck would have it, I was the only hunter who shot a buck that day and therefore a hero back at camp. Having all those grown men making a fuss over me is still one of the greatest moments of my life.
I also realized all rifles are not created equal.
Over the following years, I owned many deer rifles, including some I wish I still had. Tastes, likes and dislikes come and go, but experience soon eliminates what you thought you liked and reinforces those features that really matter.
For what it is worth, the following factors are those critical to me in the perfect hunting rifle.
First off, the rifle must be light. Any rifle weighing eight or nine pounds is far too heavy, in my opinion.
An easy to carry rifle should weigh about six to 6.5 pounds bare, and around seven pounds with a scope. Every ounce is noticeable on a steep Pennsylvania hillside, but especially painful panting up a vertical Idaho mountain.
The next mistake hunters make is slapping a huge scope on their rifle. You can purchase a Redfield or Leupold 3x9 or 4x12 weighing only 12 to 14 ounces. To me, that is the weight limit and eliminates many popular makes and models.
Now that you have a seven-pound rifle, what else makes it special? One item of importance is a non-slip, rubber sling.
They are light, won’t slip off your jacket and are comfortable. On a long hike, having your rifle constantly slipping off your shoulder is a real nuisance.
Next is a quality recoil pad. Shooting at game, you never notice recoil, but when you are shooting off the bench, excessive recoil can make you flinch. If you are afraid of your rifle, you’ll most likely flinch in the field, missing or wounding your quarry.
Right along with the recoil pad thought line, stay away from Magnum rifles in my opinion. Mountains of sheep, deer, elk, moose, black bears and even grizzlies have been put to rest with calibers like the .270, .280 or 30-06.
Using quality bullets like the Nosler Partition, Barnes TSX or other premium rounds, these calibers are plenty powerful. Putting your shot into a vital area is what counts and not being afraid of your rifle’s recoil lets you do just that.
New scopes with the holdover marked out to 500 yards eliminate guesswork and, if you’re a good shot, take your game at distance. Many hunters buy Magnums thinking they are making up for either a psychological shortcoming or to make up for shooting skill.
Instead of a magnum, buy a .22 and spend the summer shooting, developing your skill and proficiency with a rifle. Nothing, absolutely nothing, compensates for bad shooting.
Your trigger is another critical factor in the dream rifle. If it is too light, you become afraid to touch it; if too heavy, it is difficult to get a shot off quickly. I like a trigger pull of approximately one to two pounds.
Enough pull weight to place your trigger confidently on the trigger without fear of shooting prematurely, but light enough to quickly complete your squeeze. Savage Accu-Triggers have really impressed me in this category.
So, there you have it. To me, the perfect rifle is light, easy to carry and handle, has adequate magnification in a light weight, dependable scope.
It won’t kick your shoulder off, shoots flat and has a great trigger pull you know intimately. Put all these factors together and that rifle will become your best, most trusted friend and the one that will fill the trophy wall, as well.