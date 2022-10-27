wade robertson 10.27

Everyone’s idea of perfection is slightly different. But, over the years, certain things begin to be more important to a hardcore hunter, especially as the years roll by. The author takes a quick look at what has become important to him in a new rifle. Here, a short action .243 provides a light and handy rifle for the field.

 Wade Robertson photo

What is perfection?

That’s a tough question. I’ve seen a girl or two that seemed so, however, this article is about rifles and the features that can make one “perfect”.

