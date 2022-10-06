You’ve had an exciting morning and hit a nice buck with your bow.
You’re shaking like a leaf, and your first natural reaction is to immediately follow the deer, which has run out of sight. Whatever you do, don’t — and here’s why.
Reacting properly after your shot is a critical decision often made under extreme excitement and emotion. Trophy horns make even seasoned hunters go loopy, but the decision made immediately following the shot will often be THE deciding factor in recovering or not recovering the animal.
I cannot stress enough the importance of having a solid, carefully thought through, and disciplined game plan. With archery especially, and oftentimes with firearms, the hunter has to have made a series of decisions before going afield and should review them in his or her mind as often as possible.
First, make a good shot. When the buck’s in range and your heart begins hammering wildly on your ribs, you must control your emotions. It’s of the utmost importance to remember three rules that must be obeyed at all costs.
— Remain as calm as possible; don’t panic or rush, control your actions.
— Do not aim at the entire deer, pick a small spot, a wrinkle behind the shoulder or a group of hairs and try to split them.
— Last but not least, you must always constantly think to yourself; “Squeeze” the trigger… squeeze, squeeze, squeeze and hit the tiny spot you’re aiming at.
Once you’ve fired, mark in your mind the exact spot the animal stood and the location it was last seen. No matter how good the shot looked, stay in your stand for an hour or leave, grab a bite to eat, listen to music, drive around or take a nap.
If you leave, be sure not to spook the animal on the way back to the vehicle, even if it means taking a long detour.
If your shot looked a little too far back, a liver hit, give the animal at least two hours before following up. Once a wounded animal gets up out of their first bed, the odds are very high the wound will have clotted leaving little or no blood trail, so whatever you do, give a borderline liver hit or one-lung hit a minimum of two hours.
If, for whatever reason, you make a poor shot, hit a limb, the animal moves, you hit the stomach area or leave the trail till morning, do not attempt to follow it up. Given enough time, blood poisoning will kill the animal overnight.
On the opposite side of the coin, no or little blood doesn’t mean you haven’t made a good, even an excellent shot. Many times, a double-lunged buck will run off as if nothing is wrong and leave only a drop of blood here and there in the leaves.
Many inexperienced hunters seem to believe a solid hit with an arrow will always leave a good blood trail, the deer dropping quickly. This simply isn’t true.
Many deer, especially hit high in the chest, bleed internally. They may only live 20 or 30 seconds after a fatal shot, but a deer in that time can run 200 to 400 yards.
Summing up, make a great shot, a perfect shot or don’t shoot. This is the single most important goal you can achieve.
Second, be patient, wait before following up a good shot — two hours on a liver shot and overnight on any shot you feel is questionable.
If you see the deer drop, don’t assume it’s finished. Put an arrow on, sneak up close, use your binoculars to see if it’s breathing.
If there is any sign it’s alive, shoot again. You can tell many times if a deer fell dead or laid down under control. Be paranoid; I am. Always have your bow with you.
In review, mark clearly where you shot from, the location the animal was standing when you fired and, once tracking carefully, methodically mark that trail. Every 30 yards or so is not too often; you should always be able to see, at minimum, your last two or three ribbons.
Watch carefully to the sides. Deer often make radical, 90-degree changes in course, cutting sharply left or right.
A hard-hit animal seldom travels far before lying down. Leave them alone until they expire. Once you jump your quarry out of its bed, your odds of ever finding it again drop drastically.
I highly recommend calling your buddies to help. Multiple people spread out, searching carefully, ups your chances geometrically.
As mentioned, wounded deer often turn 90 degrees and make as long a leap as possible. This is instinctive, I think, cutting their scent trail slowing down pursuing predators, making it difficult to pick up again.
Thought, planning and patience are the keys to obtaining your trophy, whatever size it is, buck or doe. It’s your solemn responsibility to hunt ethically and expend every effort possible tracking and recovering your quarry.
I’ve had some harrowing tracking experiences, but the joy, relief and exaltation of finally finding your trophy — combined with the cleansing of your conscience — is worth every effort, no matter how long or difficult.
If all else fails, call a tracker with a good dog.
The time will come when I guarantee you will be very glad you followed the above advice.