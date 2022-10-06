wade robertson 10.6

Finding your archery buck can often be a test of patience and skill. You must have a game plan, stick to it, get assistance if necessary and never give up. Oftentimes, a single, tiny drop of blood will show you a change in the direction the deer was traveling. This buck only traveled some 200 yards after being hit, but it took Steve Colley and I two hours to unravel the faint blood trail. The buck made 90-degree turns three times before finally jumping off a low cliff at the end. My relief at finding him was indescribable.

 Wade Robertson photo

You’ve had an exciting morning and hit a nice buck with your bow.

You’re shaking like a leaf, and your first natural reaction is to immediately follow the deer, which has run out of sight. Whatever you do, don’t — and here’s why.

