Time is a river, which is fixed on this earth in a continuous forward motion.
But the future is firmly fixed into our past and directs and guides that which is yet to come in our lives.
If we were fortunate, time past has become a sure foundation in our lives which we can look back upon with fondness. Though our physical bodies cannot stem the steady flow of time and are drawn irresistibly forward, our memories are more elastic and able to travel ever backwards to remember choice experiences from our youth.
Over the years, most of our experiences are forgotten but a few haven’t tarnished or dimmed but remain bright and full of joy.
In the 1950s, our home was heated by a single gas floor furnace. Dad didn’t believe in waste and kept the thermostat turned down.
Mom, my brother, Gary, and I were almost always cold and when Dad wasn’t around the thermostat was turned up. When Dad turned 70 his parsimoniousness increased and he glued a piece of toothpick on the lever of the thermostat so it couldn’t be raised above 68 or 70.
My Mom was secretly furious, but my brother and I laughed ourselves silly. We couldn’t believe it.
But most things have a brighter side. Mom saw my brother and I were bathed every evening and when the house is a trifle chilly, getting out of the warm bath into the much cooler air was unpleasant.
Mom, bless her loving heart, would place our bath towels on the clothes tree, set them over the floor furnace and heat those towels up nice and toasty. When we emerged from the bath waters those deliciously warm towels, with their unique aroma of hot cotton, were wrapped around us. Oh, how wonderful that felt and smelled.
To be hugged by Mom, enveloped in a cocoon of blissful warmth was simply heavenly. To this day I can feel that extraordinary, special experience and the love behind it.
Even Dad didn’t dare touch the thermostat when Mom was warming our towels. There was a line drawn in the sand, he discovered.
I’m not sure why, but those memories will always be linked to Christmas. This might be due to the fact that Christmas, to me, is special in so many ways, deeply moving, as if wrapped in warm and loving arms.
Looking back, the first Christmas impressions that leapt into my mind are colors.
Suddenly, our home, my grandfathers and the city itself came alive in a riot of reds and greens, the emblems of the season. Added to those two primary colors were a host of others hues all shining or blinking brightly.
Red stockings on the mantel, green wreaths, mistletoe with its brilliant berries. Next, the outdoor decorations, strings of lights festooned the eves, trees, hedges, fences, shrubs and doorways.
When it snowed, the glowing bulbs would illuminate the snow over them, creating an enchanting beauty of blended, muted colors and texture that took your breath away. Dad would pile us all into the car, each with a cup of hot chocolate, and we’d drive the city gazing at this marvelous salute, to our Savior, this tribute to his birth and the infinite atonement it preceded.
The adults loved this, of course, but to we youngsters it was not only magical and mesmerizing, but a predecessor to Christmas itself. The whole world was gathering itself for the upcoming climax, Christmas Day itself. We felt it deep in our bones and it thrilled us as perhaps no other upcoming event could.
To children, ever hungry for sweets, Christmas time held few rivals. Surprisingly, the rich smells of Yule time stand out more clearly in my mind than the tastes.
Opening the door on a brisk, snowy day with your nostrils washed clean by the pure, crisp, clean December air every delectable odor in the house was identifiable and desired.
Grandma owned a wide, wreath patterned, tin container filled with peanut butter cookies with a big Hersey’s kiss in the middle. The smiling Santa cookie jar held thickly frosted sugar cookies while my mother’s tall, blue cookie tin held peanut butter and chocolate walnut fudge.
The ceramic Santa jar’s lid clinked if you weren’t careful and the tins lids were tight fitting and noisy unless extreme care was taken opening them. I swear Grandma, Mother or my aunts had bionic hearing — you had to have the touch of a safecracker to snitch any of those dainty morsels undetected.
But no child can forget the Christmas tree.
You tagged along to help cut it down. You helped string the lights, little kids could sneak behind the tree where adults couldn’t reach, and then decorate the fragrant boughs. When finished, we’d sit quietly, gazing at the wonderful sight and as Christmas drew closer the gifts steadily piled up underneath it. Some had your name on them.
But you knew on Christmas morning Santa would have come and underneath that tree would be a host of unwrapped presents, many of which you’d requested in Santa’s letter and shamelessly bugged your parents about.
What would be there? Your most desired wishes? Oh, it seemed Christmas would never arrive.
Oh, Christmas memories warm me deep inside, just like Mom’s hot towels, a heritage of love and family.
May your Christmas be most memorable and God Bless you everyone.