wade robertson 2.2

The general weather in Rhode Island has been very similar to Pennsylvania’s the last three weeks. The same storms, but the temperatures are a little warmer and the snow melts off quickly. When the wind stopped and the temperature rose above freezing, I just had to hit the lake just to get out of the house. An hour and a half’s shivering was rewarded at the very last minute by this very large bullhead that put up a determined fight despite the cold water.

 Wade Robertson photo

Christmas is always a special time when our family gets together to enjoy the holidays.

Cramming everyone into the same house is exhilarating and stressful at the same time. This year, the extremely cold weather kept us all indoors and canceled many outdoor activities and programs we wished to attend.

