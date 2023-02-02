Christmas is always a special time when our family gets together to enjoy the holidays.
Cramming everyone into the same house is exhilarating and stressful at the same time. This year, the extremely cold weather kept us all indoors and canceled many outdoor activities and programs we wished to attend.
So, though all caged up, we were making the best of it. The day after Christmas, my oldest daughter, Julie, decided to try the hoverboard.
When you hit a certain age, your survival odds drop drastically on activities requiring finesse, balance, flexibility, coordination and youthful agility. Unfortunately, perhaps predictably, she fell but this fall had disastrous results.
Pitching forward, she landed on her right forearm, shattering the bottom bone, the ulna and breaking the upper, the radius, very close to the joint simultaneously dislocating her elbow. She heard the bones crunch; it sounded like stepping on a potato chip.
Nerves and ligament damage also resulted. It took three hours of surgery to pin, screw, attach and relocate all the damage.
Pain? It was incredible before and after the surgery.
In fact, Julie couldn’t move or talk for 15 minutes after the fall, she remained absolutely motionless trying to deal with it, unable to even whisper. We hovered around her like bees until able to drive her to the hospital. Of course, it was her right arm, naturally.
Julie’s husband, Seth, is a college professor and the Christmas break allowed him to care for Julie the first two weeks post-surgery. But Julie was still in debilitating pain and unable to perform many of the simplest daily activities.
I volunteered to drive to Rhode Island and help out when Seth and the kids had to return to school.
It’s an eight-hour drive, so I always leave early, at 5 a.m. This morning, I was horrified to discover the car and stairs were covered in ice.
Great, freezing rain.
As I took stock of the situation, it appeared the rain had just begun. I drove carefully to the road and, though wet, it wasn’t icy. Neither was Jackson Avenue.
I entered 219 on the North Kendall entrance and stopped. No ice on the road surface. When I hit 86 at Seneca Junction the roads were wet but bare as well. The grass and shrubs were lightly covered in ice, but the roads weren’t.
As I drove, the freezing rain steadily thickened on the car, wipers, headlights and windshield, but the roads almost miraculously remained safe. I started at 60 and slowly increased speed watching the vehicles on the other side of the road, the highway stretching like a pitch-black treacherous tunnel before me.
Other cars and trucks were flying along, no accidents, so I increased to 65. At Hornell, traffic increased and cars began passing me so I increased to 70 and relaxed slightly, knowing people were safely going faster than I, but still expecting to see a wreck in front of me at any moment. The roads remained safe, but my vehicle continued to freeze up, the wipers turned into frozen blocks, the windshield margins inches thick with ice while the glazed headlights lost their brightness forcing me to stop twice, beating and scraping the thick buildup off.
The strain was unrelenting, but I luckily out-ran the rain 15 minutes before Binghamton and, thankfully, saw clearer sky and a beautiful red sunrise lighten the Eastern horizon in front of me.
What a relief! The nerve wracking, white-knuckle driving was past. After that, the remaining five hours were a breeze.
It’s always nice to feel needed, and it was fantastic to spend time one-on-one with my daughter, despite dishpan hands. When the weather warmed a bit, my thoughts turned to fishing naturally enough.
So, early one morning when my daughter was resting, I slipped from the house and drove to a small local lake to try my luck. It was 32 degrees.
As I pulled down the rutted, deserted boat launch, the small lake stretched in front of me. The waters were as smooth as glass and reflected the dam and shoreline trees perfectly.
Two large, white swans paddled smoothly at the upper end, their noble heads held majestically, the perfect blend of beauty and grace.
Stepping from the car, the gabble of numerous geese carried across the waters and flocks of ducks weaved in and out of the gaggles of squabbling geese. Several crows flew overhead and added their harsh voices to the scene. It was so soothing just standing, watching and listening.
I baited both poles with nightcrawlers and cast out. I’d forgotten outdoor gear, my clothing barely adequate for today’s temperature.
After an hour without a bite, I moved to the spillway for the last shivering 30 minutes.
The minutes slid by; it was time to go. Reaching for the pole, the line straightened slightly, then drew slack as if a fish were playing with my bait.
I tightened up, felt a weight and set the hook. My rod stayed bent and my unseen opponent bulldogged deeply.
Close to shore, the fish ran strongly side to side. What was it? After a spirited battle, an extra-large bullhead appeared, over 16-inches long. I slipped him back, thankful for the excitement.
Back at Julie’s, I related my last-minute victory. She smiled and quipped, “That’s my dad, bullheaded to the end.”
Well, bad arm or not, she still has a sense of humor.