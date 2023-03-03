My late boss, Mike Abdo, had a saying when a coach left his job under murky circumstances.
His question was, “Did he jump, or was he pushed?”
That’s exactly what I’ve been pondering since Tuesday when the Bills announced that Leslie Frazier, the team’s respected defensive coordinator, was “stepping aside” for the coming season, though still under contract with Buffalo.
Somehow, at least in my mind, this doesn’t pass the sniff test.
My cynicism started three weeks ago when head coach Sean McDermott hired Al Holcomb, Carolina’s interim defensive coordinator who lost his job after the season-ending coaching change by the Panthers.
My first thought was, how does that affect Leslie Frazier?
Oh, McDermott had already made his second straight immediate post-playoff loss sacrificial firing, dumping safeties coach Jim Salgado, whose crime apparently was being forced to start six different players at that position due to injury. A replacement was hired quickly.
Thus, there was no coaching opening on defense, hence Holcomb’s title “senior defensive assistant,” whatever that means.
Then, supposedly last week, Frazier told McDermott that he wanted to “take a step back” this coming season, though he didn’t want to retire, but rather would return to coaching in 2024.
You can be sure it won’t be with Buffalo.
In fairness, Frazier might well have been mentally and emotionally fatigued from a trying season that ended with an embarrassing 27-10 home playoff loss to the Bengals a mere three weeks after safety Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field at Cincinnati.
And, indeed, when the Bills made the announcement on Twitter, with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane conveniently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, 60% of the respondees to the post were celebrating the fact Frazier was gone.
Still, it seems odd that it took over a month for him to make that decision.
And while we haven’t heard a word from Frazier, McDermott and Beane said all the right things at the Combine, but neither seemed particularly shocked or bothered by his exit.
When asked if Frazier would have been defensive coordinator this season, Beane offered an odd answer, saying in effect it was his job if he wanted it. Why wouldn’t he have said, “We fully expected Leslie to be our defensive coordinator?”
That became even more suspicious when McDermott inferred he would be willing to fill the defensive coordinator position to avoid a last-minute search.
To be sure, that’s a role he held for eight seasons with the Eagles and Panthers and it’s not unusual for a head coach to be a signal-caller, as well. Seventeen current NFL head coaches also fill a coordinator’s role, 14 on offense, only three on defense, though two of this off-season’s hires also figure to assume that role for the latter.
You certainly got the idea, when Beane talked to the media on Tuesday, that he and McDermott had already discussed that scenario.
“If Sean decided to take over the play-calling,” he said, “ I’ve seen him do it for a long time. He had great success and went against some great quarterbacks and offensive gurus. If he feels that route is best for us, I’m going to support that and have full faith he would do a great job.”
FRAZIER’S problem was that his defense’s impressive regular season performances were almost totally offset by horrendous efforts in playoff losses. In two defeats by Kansas City and one by Cincinnati, the Bills gave up an average of 36 points and 30 first downs.
Of course, there’s also the conspiracy theory that McDermott has injected himself into the defensive calls during the postseason. That’s particularly true of the “13 seconds” 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City a year ago. To this day there’s been no admission of who actually decided to ridiculously guard the sidelines, though the Chiefs had timeouts remaining, and leave the middle of the field open for KC’s two best receivers to set up the tying field goal.
This year, during the regular season, despite losing 68 man-games from defensive contributors due to injury, the Bills finished second in fewest points surrendered and sixth in least yards given up.
But that didn’t stop Twitter critics from insisting Frazier be fired following the loss to the Bengals. In fact, there were even suggestions McDermott should join him.
MEANWHILE, we’re left to wonder whether Frazier jumped or was pushed?
After last season, he admitted a desire to get another shot at being a head coach, a role he had for 3½ years with Minnesota, one of them ending in the playoffs. He interviewed with the Giants, Bears and Dolphins, but was by-passed.
Frazier will be 64 next month. If being a head coach is still a goal, isn’t this the worst possible time to take a year off, especially with his defense having made the playoffs four straight years for a team among the best in the AFC?
It’s certainly possible that a tough season, unfair criticism and disappointment at not getting an interview for a head coaching job took a physical, mental and emotional toll on Frazier that demanded some time off.
But that doesn’t mean there’s not reason for skepticism.
