There might come a time during the playoffs when the Bills, preparing to host the AFC Championship game, presumably against the Chiefs, will recall what happened Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
It wasn’t just the 24-20 comeback victory when quarterback Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for the winning touchdown with just over a minute remaining.
In fact, it was a span which the Buffalo QB felt might be a bit too much to give Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes.
“You can make the argument that he’s had the best start of any quarterback ever to play this game in the history of the league,” he said. “Patrick’s a special player and any time he’s got the ball in his hands, you never know what can happen so credit to our defense for stepping up and making plays.”
Most important was what the triumph wrought.
The win gave Buffalo the conference’s best record, 5-1, and, because of the head-to-head win, effectively a two-game lead over Kansas City, 4-2, arguably the conference’s second-best team.
And the significance of that, should the lead remain, is that the AFC’s title game would be played at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 29 … in Western New York winter weather.
There’s also the reality that the previous two seasons, the Bills lost playoff games in Kansas City.
To be sure, there’s a lot of football to be played, 11 games to be exact, and much can happen in that span including injuries, but Buffalo has to like its position at this point, though the team isn’t saying so.
AFTER THE game Allen verified as much.
Indeed, when asked whether he felt the Bills had avenged their galling “13 second” loss in last January’s playoff matchup, Buffalo’s fifth-year QB said, “Not for me … some guys may think that. But nothing we did last year translates to this year … everything that happened in the past is where it is.
“All we can do is focus on the next one and today was the next one. I don’t know who we play in two weeks … we’ll enjoy this one heading into our bye week.”
To which coach Sean McDermott added, “We’ve got a long way to go (home field advantage) is obviously down the road, but it is nice to get a win going into the bye.
“It’s hard to sit two weeks after a loss … it’s actually hard to sit one week after a loss.
We’ve got to get some rest this week and give the players and staff some time off … we’ve been banged up.”
ALLEN pointed out, “We’re just trying to be playoff caliber, that’s the standard we’ve set. Every game is big in the NFL, it doesn’t matter whether you’re playing a team that’s 4-1 or 1-4. On any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday any team can win. These guys are professional football players for a reason … everybody’s good.”
But he did admit there’s an advantage to having home field.
“It definitely puts a little more pressure on you,” he said of playing on the road. “But (Arrowhead) is a fun place to play because it’s so animated and very loud on the field. At the end of the day, it’s tough on the defense, too, so you can spin it both ways. But as long as we trust each other getting certain calls, communicating well with the offensive line and tight ends (we can deal with it).”
But McDermott admitted, “It’s not easy coming here against this team. We’ve had our battles and I’m really proud of the guys the way they executed in the final drives of the game.
“There are a lot of resilient men and women in that locker room who work extremely hard in the offseason, this year, this week and now we get a chance to enjoy the win which I know my family will appreciate after a win as opposed to the other way.”
Especially knowing that, as it is right now, the Chiefs would be visiting Orchard Park just over three months from now.