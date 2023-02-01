SPORTS-SUPER-BOWL-2023-WHERE-WILL-12-NJA.jpg

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hands the George Halas trophy to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (1) as the Eagles celebrate a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The Eagles will play in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

 Lori M. Nichols/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl.

