Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023 in Fontana, California.

 Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Call him Kyle Busch, call him by one of his nicknames or call him the most prolific active driver in NASCAR.

No matter the moniker, “KFB” needed just three starts to get back to victory lane with his new employer. Busch finished third in NASCAR’s preseason exhibition race and was the leader on the scheduled final lap of the Daytona 500 before the race went to double overtime.

