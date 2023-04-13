Sometimes, I’m even surprised how much I enjoy fishing. There’s just something about it that’s soul soothing. Several streams in our area have large stands of old growth hemlock along their banks. The majesty of those towering hemlocks has always touched me deeply. Huge, dark trunks stretching like dark columns toward the heavens, their fine needled boughs shutting out the sky, creating vast rooms that remind me strongly of cathedrals with their somber majesty and solemn reverence. Early in the morning, the first narrow rays of the sun streak in golden shafts downward in bright splendor, creating a picture of incredible beauty. The hand of our Maker is easily glimpsed at times like that, humbling you, thoughts of life, death and eternities suddenly becoming more than illusion.
Away from the distractions of modern life, the TV, phone or computer games, your mind can relax, see and hear things society blocks out. You, if observant, have the opportunity to really look around and see things largely overlooked. Even the smallest and most common of nature’s marvels can captivate. Sitting on the stream bank the other morning, I noticed the moss growing on the rocks and older fallen trunks. The moss was a lovely shade of dark green. Its textured was uneven, but regular, tinny tufts sticking up creating a spreading carpet uniformly covering the surfaces surrounding me. It was beautiful, smoothing the forest floor and making me smile.
Some rocks had lichen growing on them instead of moss. These plantlike organisms form low, crusty leaflike, branching growths that when closely examined formed fascinating patterns of differing shades. Closer examination showed lichens also grew on surrounding trees. Fascinating.
If you have ever watched an origami master, it’s amazing what they can create out of a single sheet of paper, but their skill was born when some observant person took a close look at a leaf bud. If you get the opportunity this spring, take the time to carefully examine a large tree bud about to leaf. As you carefully unfold the bud, you’ll marvel at the incredible complexity of its folds. It’s almost unbelievable. To think that evolved is simply too ridiculous to even countenance. The hand of God is everywhere if you simply look.
But, as I always come back to, the voice of the brook is so magical to me. I love to sit and listen. Gentile rapids have one melody, faster rapids another and a large volume of rushing water actually roars, telling all of its might and majesty. Water can whisper, sing or thunder according to its strength, but taking the time to listen is the key to an understanding of something mysterious you can’t quite define or totally understand. However, simply listening will change your mindset to a calmer, more peaceful state.
The other morning, I was surprised to see a red fox trotting along. Foxes are so shy and cunning you seldom see them first and they’re generally nocturnal. This big male was out after his bedtime. Alert, missing nothing, he zigzagged along, sniffing, looking sharply all around, constantly hunting and simultaneously, on guard against any danger such as a coyote.
Passing through a shaft of sunlight, his rich red coat glowed in the sun, his white tipped tail full and bushy. When he was around 20 yards away, he spotted me sitting motionless on a log, stopped and stared as if astonished. His two front feet were on a rock, the fox facing me. “What in the world is HE doing there?” His face seemed to say. Then, he spun and dashed off, his feet pattering through the leaves.
My uncle, Leo Hayes, and I decided to follow the stock truck the other day. It’s not something done often, but we truly enjoy watching the process. The truck was at Crosby and around 15 vehicles waited to help. Soon we were off and drove some ways up Potato. Buckets were filled with a scoop of browns and some very fit guys took off upstream. A five-gallon pail of water and trout probably tips the scales at close to 40 or 50 lbs, and to my astonishment they carried those buckets at least 200 yards. My old back wouldn’t have stood for that at all. I was surprised at their diligence and happy the fish were being spread out so efficiently.
Potato was high and fast flowing but clear. After watching a few areas close to the road receive their allotment of fish, Uncle and I decided to wet a line.
I snapped on a small spinner and began working my way downstream and Leo did the same. It wasn’t long until we began catching trout here and there. Since the fish were spread out for some distance downstream it was necessary to fight your way through willows and some very annoying multiflora rose bushes with their nasty wicked thorns. Uncle was unfortunate enough to have one bury itself deeply in his scalp right through his hat. It wasn’t until he returned home that he discovered the thorn was still in there and had to dig it out!
I don’t know how many times we had to untangle our lines from willows and low branches, but we caught a bunch of fish in the process and had a great time.
Some may frown upon following the truck, but I thoroughly enjoy it myself.