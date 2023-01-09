ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Now we know.
For the third time this season, the Bills and Dolphins will meet, but in this one, with everything at stake … advancing in the AFC playoffs.
That became clear Sunday afternoon when Buffalo dispatched the Patriots, 35-23, at Highmark Stadium before 70,753 emotional witnesses, while Miami, also playing at home, held off the Jets, 11-6, in a game sans touchdowns but with plenty of drama.
The only question is when the game will be played next weekend. Three of the six postseason games will be contested at night but as this was written the NFL hadn’t formulated a schedule. However, it would seem, the Bills and Dolphins will end up meeting Saturday, Sunday or Monday night based on a number of circumstances.
THE CLICHE goes that division games are the regular season’s toughest and the Bills (13-3) and Dolphins (9-8) are proof as each won at home by tense, slim margins this season. Miami survived, 21-19, at Hard Rock Stadium and Buffalo prevailed, 32-29, on a horrible weather night in Orchard Park.
As Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen noted, “These two teams know each other pretty well.”
Sunday afternoon, the Bills took care of business … getting the win needed to lock in the AFC’s No. 2 seed
And, it could be argued that, given the Bengals’ fast start last Monday night before the Damar Hamlin injury, had the game gone to conclusion, the way the rest of the season played out, if Cincinnati had prevailed, Buffalo would have fallen to third seed.
INSTEAD, Hamlin, who had to be revived on the field and became the focal point of international concern, provided a tremendous lift to his team when it absolutely needed it after showing such rapid improvement from a life-threatening cardiac episode.
The boost came immediately as Nyheim Hines, the running back/kick returner acquired in a mid-season trade with Indianapolis for Zack Moss, provided it with a 96-yard touchdown return of the opening kickoff. He then put an exclamation point on his performance by repeating the feat in the third quarter, this one from 101 yards.
Afterward, Allen admitted, “before the game, there were tears during the national anthem, but there was also a feeling of uncertainty about when we went back out there (for the first time after Hamlin’s injury).
“But Nyheim took care of that for us.”
Allen admitted, “Our spirits had been high since Thursday when we heard the news (Hamlin was communicating). (Nyheim’s return) couldn’t have been scripted better … it was spiritual, bone-chilling.
“I can’t remember a play that touched me more in my life, it was like God is real.”
BILLS COACH Sean McDermott, a man who unashamedly shows his faith, agreed.
Of Hines’ first kickoff return, he said, “it was exciting watching Nyheim. During the week I had thought, wouldn’t it be special if Nyheim returned the opening kick. Then it happened. It was surreal yet I wasn’t surprised, Glory be to God. Things happen for a reason.”
He admitted, “There were a lot of unknowns coming into this game … how would the players handle it and they handled it well. The fans were terrific. It reminded me of a song … the team being at home today reminded me of them, ‘Coming Together at the Table.’
“Once we had gotten the good news about Damar’s improvement, the team was locked in (on the game) based on his progress.”
And played like it.
