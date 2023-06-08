Daylight slowly faded from the October sky, turning Buckhorn Lake into a dull, slate gray, the solid bank of low clouds overhead pressing down upon us with an almost palpable weight. I fired up the motor, it was a three-mile run back to the cottage and it was cold, a deep, bone chilling cold that penetrated through our heavy clothing and rain gear. Turning into the whitecaps; we knew the ride back would be a rough one.
The motor roared, the once gently rocking craft suddenly coming alive, boldly thrusting its way over and through the waves, racing, leaping over the larger whitecaps and crashing down in a cloud of face wetting spray. Throttling back slightly, softened the bone jarring ride to manageable proportions.
The many islands slowly lost detail, becoming dense, black masses as the darkness solidified. We raced between them, the wind sharp in our faces forcing us to hunch our shoulders, squinting ahead for fast fading landmarks. Two islands close together, the buoyed dredged channel between them our way home.
The white buoys flashed by and I turned as we exited the narrow channel. The water was smoother here, protected from the wind, allowing me to bank the boat steeply in a smooth geometrical arc. The tilted boat, slicing the water, gave the impression we were flying. Despite the cold Dan and I grinned at each other, exhilarated by the sensations of speed and power.
Behind us, in a burlap sack lay an impressive muskie, the biggest freshwater fish I’d ever landed. The crocodile headed lunge had grabbed my Suick and given me a tremendous battle. The fight had been a nerve-wracking one, the powerful fish shooting under the boat multiple times, then erupting in short but violent runs every time it neared the net. Finally, Dan was able to slip the meshes beneath her and heft the thrashing fish aboard.
The main lake body appeared ahead of us as we finished our turn, a mile of open, tossing water. Across that waste of darkness, a single tiny, bright dot glowed. My grandfather had turned the big porch light on for us.
Oh, how that spot of light beckoned. Behind it lay comfort from the harsh elements, warmth and food, a comfortable chair and, miraculously inviting, a hot shower.
At last, tired, chilled and wet, we docked the boat and gathered our gear. Stiffly, we stumbled the length of the dock and up to the porch. The door swung open and there stood Grandad, a welcoming smile on his face and a spatula in his hand. Delicious odors swirled out around us and suddenly we realized we were starving.
Stacking our rods and tackle boxes against the wall, we struggled out of our rain gear and jackets, hung them on hooks, then tugged off our boots. What a relief to be shed of all that clothing! One doesn’t feel that constricted wearing it, but once its off you experience a glorious freedom of movement.
Grandad put his hands on his hips blocking the doorway. “Well?” He challenged. “What did you catch?”
We glanced at each other trying to hide our smiles, but Grandad immediately saw something was up.
“Well?” He demanded again.
Stepping outside I picked up the lunge and turned, grunting to hold up the heavy fish and grinning fit to split my face despite my best efforts to remain nonchalant.
Grandad’s mouth flew open in surprise, then a huge smile appeared. “Look at that,” He exclaimed excitedly. “Looks like you landed the Loch Ness Monster. Congratulations my boy. Now put that beast down and wash your hands. I haven’t been cooking all day just to let the food get cold while I listen to you bragging. You can tend to the fish after you eat.”
Balancing in a rocking boat all day, casting heavy muskie lures in the cold gives a man a tremendous appetite. Grandad had prepared a big platter of fried pork chops with pan gravy, a heaping bowl of mashed potatoes and steaming green beans. The meal was absolutely delicious and during it we refought the battle in minute detail as well as rehashing other strikes and follows. Grandma’s homemade apple pie for dessert just made a memorable day that much sweeter.
Dishes done, fish cleaned, we were heading to bed when Grandad took me aside. “That’s a fish you’ll never forget Wade. I want you to remember me when you think of it.”
Startled, I looked into those intense, probing, dark eyes and suddenly realized with a shock what he was telling me. This would be his last Canadian fishing trip; time had worn him away. No longer he could fish for any length of time or stand the cold. His hands, legs and back cramped in the boat and soon….
Tears came to my eyes and his. No words were needed, we both understood in those few seconds what couldn’t adequately be said. I embraced him fiercely and he, me. This wonderful, wonderful man who’d always been there for me, was in his own careful way saying goodbye.
I think of that muskie often now and remember Grandad for what he’d always meant to me. His loving guidance through my troubled waters, of all the good, wise and precious things he represented.
The time will come at day’s end when I’ll search through that final darkness for his light and following it, embrace him once again.