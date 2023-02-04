Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott had to find watching last Sunday’s AFC Conference Championship Game a cringe-worthy experience.
The Bills general manager and head coach, respectively, only a week before, had seen the Bengals eviscerate their team, 27-10, on its home field.
Now, here was Cincinnati, its main flaw painfully apparent, taking the Chiefs down to the final minute at Arrowhead Stadium, before losing 23-20, because Kansas City did what Buffalo couldn’t do.
Kansas City’s defense knew what the Bills did, that the Bengals were missing three starting offensive linemen and vulnerable to a persistent pass rush.
Thus the Chiefs did just that, sacking Cincy’s elite quarterback, Joe Burrow, three times — THREE — in the first eight minutes. The Bengals tightened up and surrendered only two more sacks, but the second one was fatal. With Cincinnati in possession in a tie game during the final minute while driving for the potential winning score, Burrow was dumped again, forcing a punt.
Kansas City, given another chance, turned one rush and a Patrick Mahomes scramble punctuated by a bone-headed out-of-bounds unnecessary roughness penalty, into the game-winning field goal.
When it was over, Burrow had been intercepted twice, sacked five times, hit a dozen more and finished with a way substandard 70.2 passer rating.
A week earlier, in Orchard Park, the Bengals QB, behind that same line, threw for a pair of touchdowns, was sacked once for two yards and hit only three times. His passer rating was a solid 101.9. Not only couldn’t the Bills rush the passer, they were gashed for 172 yards on the ground, the fourth-most surrendered all season.
AND THAT’S why last Sunday’s result was likely so jarring to Beane and McDermott. It emphasized Buffalo, the preseason’s Super Bowl favorite, has fallen to the No. 3 team in the AFC and is closer to No. 4 Jacksonville than to Cincinnati.
And that’s left Beane an overwhelming task and no wiggle room.
Buffalo is already over the coming season’s salary cap limit and must get under it by March 15.
But then, he has to find room to sign the free agents and draft choices whom he hopes will upgrade the roster.
Where does he start?
The defensive line wasn’t the same after losing edge rusher Von Miller to a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s team production dropped by half a sack a game after Miller was hurt and while that doesn’t seem like much, it was 20% less than the team had been getting. Then, too, his real value was in the pressures he generated. Miller had a team-leading eight sacks and 45 pressures in 11 games and projected over a full season, that would rank him as the No. 6 edge rusher in the league.
Without him, first-round picks Greg Rousseau and tackle Ed Oliver and second-rounders A.J. Epensa and Boogie Basham were mostly pedestrian. Rousseau and Epenesa had their moments, but hardly enough to justify the valuable draft capital spent on that quartet.
WORSE, that high investment on the defensive line pushed down the next area of need, No. 2 wide receiver.
Granted, after Gabe Davis caught four touchdown passes in last year’s “13 seconds” playoff loss at Kansas City, it appeared the Bills were set. But, alas, in 17 inconsistent games this season including playoffs, he caught 56 balls for eight scores. The latter figure is fine, but the former, just over three receptions per game, isn’t.
Since Beane has run the Buffalo draft, starting in 2018, he’s drafted six wide receivers, all in the fourth round or lower.
Last year’s fifth-rounder, Khalil Shakir, showed promise in limited action.
The highest was pick was Davis, in 2020, and two rounds later, in the sixth, he took Isaiah Hodgins.
More on that in a moment.
In 2021’s sixth round he took Marquez Stevenson who had two stints on injured reserve. He was waived last December and is now on the Browns practice squad.
In 2019, Beane took Ray-Ray McCloud and the Bills waived him twice in a span of 11 months on either side of a short stint in Carolina. He eventually signed with Pittsburgh and is now San Francisco’s prime kick-returner. In the seventh round, he tabbed Austin Proehl who was cut in training camp.
Hodgins?
He was active for the Bills early in the season, then they tried to stash him on the practice squad. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, the Giants general manager and head coach, respectively, who worked for Beane in Buffalo the previous year, grabbed him.
In his last seven games for New York, Hodgins caught 34 balls for five touchdowns and was a big reason the Giants made the playoffs.
Losing him became an issue for Buffalo when, with Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow on injured reserve, the receiver-desperate Bills had to re-sign John Brown and Cole Beasley, who were both out of football.
AND THE defensive line and wide receiver aren’t the only needs.
Buffalo will likely upgrade the right side of the offensive line, both guard and tackle. And despite team management’s defense of Devin Singletary and James Cook, it has a desperate need for a feature running back inasmuch as quarterback Josh Allen was the team’s second-leading rusher, by only 83 yards, and was the team leader in over half the games.
All of this and up against the salary cap.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)