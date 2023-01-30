Well, now we know who to blame.
It was all Jim Salgado’s fault. The Bills’ assistant coach in charge of safeties apparently caused Buffalo to be manhandled by the Bengals in last Sunday’s divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium.
Salgado became this year’s sacrificial lamb in the Bills’ failed playoff run, though more could follow.
Last season, it was special teams coordinator Heath Farwell who was jettisoned immediately after the unthinkable “13 seconds” divisional loss at Kansas City. The inference was obvious, it was Farwell who told Tyler Bass to kick off into the end zone, rather kicking short to use up time.
But to this day, who gave that order has not been revealed.
However, for the record, Farwell was immediately hired by Jacksonville, whose special teams ranked 12th-best in the NFL this season. Buffalo was 19th.
In that same game, there was the ridiculous defensive call that let the Chiefs’ two best receivers run free in the middle of the field to set up the game-tying field goal. It might have been defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, but it also could have been Sean McDermott, the head coach whose pedigree is defense. McDermott has never answered the question, suggesting he was protecting a staff member, but equally likely, himself. His “ultimately, it’s on me” go-to line is a cliche that rings hollow. And the players that day wouldn’t answer, on the record, for obvious reasons.
What’s disturbing is, Salgado’s firing is a bit like waiving the long-snapper because the running game is struggling.
I’m not qualified to assess whether he was a good position coach. But I know this, he’s been part of McDermott’s staff since the beginning and if Salgado wasn’t capable wouldn’t it have shown up earlier than the sixth season?
Then there’s this.
Along with cornerback, no position on the team was more devastated by injury than safety. The season started with two of the best in the league. But Micah Hyde went on injured reserve after Game 2 with a neck injury and missed the rest of the season. Jordan Poyer played hurt all year with various injuries and missed four games because of them. Then, Damar Hamlin, who inherited Hyde’s spot, suffered that life-threatening injury in Cincinnati. For parts of the year, Salgado was juggling Buffalo’s Nos. 3, 4 and 5 safeties.
LAST MONDAY, at his season-ending press conference, McDermott was asked about the fates of Frazier and rookie offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, both of whom came under heavy criticism as the season progressed.
“I’m not going to get into staff right now,” he said of possible changes, “obviously, we’re not even 24 hours past yesterday’s game.”
But he defended Dorsey.
“There’s a first year for everyone,” McDermott said. “I thought he really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well. I know this, when you’re committed to a cause, you work hard and you put the team first, you learn from experiences. We have to learn from the experience.”
Two days later, McDermott learned Salgado had to go.
On Tuesday, general manager Brandon Beane, in his season wrap-up press conference, also came to the coordinators’ defense.
“Not everything was perfect for either one of them,” he said. “But they’re both pros and you have to understand that sometimes games aren’t going to go for a player or coach exactly the way you want.”
AS FOR the season, Beane said of the 27-10 playoff loss to the Bengals, he did not want to “make one game bigger than it is. We did a lot of good things, winning 13 games, three divisions in a row. We’ve just got to finish (in the playoffs) when it’s at home.
“They’re both good teams … I think we have a good team. We didn’t show it the other night, but we played a lot of good programs this year. We lost three games by eight points. I’m going to own all the things we can do better … no doubt.”
Beane added, “The other night, they definitely proved that they deserved to move on, and we didn’t. We never put together a complete game. If you look back at some of the games we had early in the year, we had stretches, but never from kickoff to the final buzzer. We were finding a way (to win), and that’s where I give a lot of credit to this team. It wasn’t always the offense, it wasn’t always the defense. Unfortunately, we were not playing our best football at the end.”
BUT HE also offered a curious aside about the Bengals.
“They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract.,” Beane said. “They had some lean years, and without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase (Cinci’s No. 1 receiver). He’s a heck of a talent and I’d love to have him. But you’ve got to go through some lean years to do that. They were able to get (quarterback Joe) Burrow (No. 1 overall in 2020) and Chase (No. 5 in ‘21). Those guys are on their rookie deals. We’re paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We’re paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number. So, there’s the constraints of the cap.”
That comes off as a bit of whining as the Bills were in that situation last year with Allen on his rookie deal and two years ago made the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals are now two-for-two reaching that goal with a healthy Burrow, and last year made the Super Bowl and nearly won.
