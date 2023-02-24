YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — It’s a five-hour car ride from Pioneer High School to Albany.
That is, if the weather cooperates.
Chris Edwards has become familiar with the trip to MVP Arena over his 15 years as head coach of the Pioneer wrestling team. On Thursday, he and his two latest state tournament-bound wrestlers made the trek one last time.
Brady Heckathorn and Xander Kirsch are Pioneer’s 22nd and 23rd state qualifiers under Edwards. They’ll also be his last, as he’ll step away after this weekend’s NYSPHSAA championships.
It’s one thing to run a successful program. But the rate at which Pioneer has churned out state representatives — and state podium finishes — cannot be claimed by many others in Western New York.
EDWARDS DROVE Kirsch and Heckathorn to Albany in a Chevrolet Suburban Thursday — custom transportation for many states-bound contingents. They’ll commute between MVP Arena and their downtown hotel until returning west at tournament’s end.
“There’s nothing like being at the state tournament,” Edwards said a day earlier. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be at some other events state-wide and there’s nothing that replaces the feeling of coaching on that floor. Every time is super exciting so I definitely won’t take it for granted this weekend.”
Eight mats line the arena floor for most of the tournament. When a Pioneer wrestler pulls up the orange-and-black straps of a Section 6 singlet, Edwards sets up mat-side, his imposing presence hardly drowned out by the surrounding action.
“The rush of being at the state tournament… To see what 9-to-10,000 people look like going crazy at the start, it’s an unforgettable experience,” Edwards said. “The energy in the building is great and the kids from all around the state are all very good so it’s kind of cool to be there and see your kids compete against them.”
PIONEER HAS crowned three state champions under Edwards.
Kyle Colling won back-to-back titles at 215 pounds in Edwards’ first two years as head coach. Then, after finishing runner-up at 171 pounds in 2011, Tony Lock won another for the Panthers in 2012 at 182.
Continuing Pioneer’s recent history of dominant heavyweights, Mike Rigerman won the 220-pound state title in 2019. Including the 2021 “Journeyman” event that served as that year’s NYS tournament, Pioneer has sent at least one wrestler to states in 13 of the past 15 seasons.
“It’s all fun but it’s all a lot of work, and this is the cherry on top of the sundae,” Edwards said. “It’s so enjoyable to watch kids that you’ve known since they were little, and this weekend, they’re going to try to achieve their dreams. It’s so fun to be part of it, especially with (Kirsch and Heckathorn) because they’re such great kids.”
Pioneer has been churning out quality wrestlers for decades. It sent four to states the year before Edwards took over and three the year before that.
What the Panthers have done recently both as a team and individually, though — including 64 consecutive ECIC dual meet wins dating back to 2013 — has placed them among WNY’s elite programs in the past 20 years.
This weekend, Edwards — only the third coach in the program’s history — will get to coach on New York’s grandest stage one more time.
“It’s been a great ride and I’ve been able to go with some of the best wrestlers in the history of Western New York,” Edwards said. “It’s been such a thrill to try to continue the tradition laid down by Coach (Dick) Post and Coach (Ron) Brunner. They’re the guys who started Pioneer wrestling and made it what it is. We’ve just tried to carry on that tradition.”
