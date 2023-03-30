Manny Diaz has quite the résumé.
District 9 championships. A PIAA medal. Numerous Bradford High records.
After all the senior has accomplished, it would be easy for him to consider his final spring season a victory lap, especially since he’s already secured a scholarship to run at PennWest Edinboro. Diaz has bigger plans for the next two months, however, hoping to build upon what has already been one of the greatest track and field careers in Owls history.
Diaz is the defending D9 Class 3A champion in three spring events. He’s also the defending district cross country champion and scored a 6th-place PIAA medal this past fall.
What keeps him going, then? His love for running, his bond with ‘Coach Tom’ and his desire to be the best.
DIAZ WAS introduced to distance running while in 8th grade.
At first, his interest was minimal. That changed under the guidance of longtime Bradford coach Tom Tessena, however, who steered Diaz toward cross country as a freshman.
“I got to run with amazing guys and a couple buddies who really pushed me,” Diaz said in an interview earlier this week. “I wanted to be the best, so having people around me that could help me run faster and needing to put in the time to become almost as great as them, that pushed me forward. Seeing that cross country can build friendships and goals, that pushes me to try to break records, and hopefully other kids can some day work hard and beat them.”
Diaz has already re-written much of the long-distance record book at Bradford High. Two records remain, however, and his goal is to own both before graduation.
“He’s a competitor,” Tessena said. “He wants to go against the best people. If someone beats him, it gives him inspiration to run harder. He’s constantly pushing himself to be better.”
Diaz seeks the 1600 and 3200-meter records this spring. He actually broke the latter indoors this winter, but will need to replicate it on an outdoor course.
March is a challenging month for many spring track athletes as they re-build their stamina. Diaz suffers no drop-off, however, as a three-season runner.
“(Running year-round) gives him a much deeper reserve to draw from,” Tessena said. “He can run workouts that somebody else isn’t going to be able to do like (Diaz) does because they don’t have the base. To be a good distance runner, the workouts are very difficult. He runs the 800 (meters), the one mile and the two mile. Some people are good at one of those, but not too many people can do all three. You can’t get really good at one event if you’re concentrating on three different ones, but he’s been able to handle that.”
Diaz stepped up for his short-handed Owls team at last year’s D9 meet, leading the 3200-meter relay team to gold after winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 himself. His team-first attitude impacts even the Fretz Middle School runners, for which Diaz offers pre-race speeches and advice.
“Your character doesn’t just reflect you while you’re running; it carries over throughout the school day,” Diaz said. “If you can build friendships and build your reputation, people respect you more, so I view leadership as very important.”
SO, WHAT’S his secret? Hard work — and lots of it.
People know Diaz for the times, he pointed out, but don’t see the hours that make those times possible. His ultra-competitive disposition pushes him in adverse situations and he’s learned to persevere through plateaus while maturing as a runner.
Whether training alongside college athletes or racing rival Kevin Sherry of Coudersport — a friend of Diaz’s who, together, are the top two distance runners in the area — Diaz’s attitude is among his biggest assets.
“He’s a once-in-a-career runner and he’s done some incredible things but I think the best is still yet to come this spring,” Tessena said. “Once you get as good as he is, the seconds come off a lot harder. He’s running a mile in 4:26, and to get that time under 4:20 — which I think he can do — those last six seconds hurt more than the first four minutes and 20 seconds.”
Diaz credits Tessena, whom he affectionately calls ‘Coach Tom,’ and Bradford High’s staff with nurturing his dedication.
“The coaching staff that we’ve been blessed to have… I’ve seen coaches at other schools who are good at what they do, but our coaches take time to build a connection with you,” Diaz said. “I really saw a different side of running at (Bradford High).
“I wouldn’t be putting in as much effort as I do for Coach Tom. He’s been on me since day one and he’s yet to back off. He would park the school bus in front of my house before leaving for a dual meet. I can’t pay it forward as much as I’d like, but the least I can do is run, which is why I’ve dedicated this senior year to actually going out and striving for the last two records I’ve been reaching for.”
Diaz’s pursuit of more history will begin Saturday at the South Hills Invitational, the first of several challenging meets on Bradford’s schedule. The end goal, as always, is to be prepared for districts and states, and trips to Erie McDowell, Harborcreek, Altoona and more will help ensure that.
Bradford will open at home April 11 against Kane, one of just four home meets this spring. There, Diaz will go about business as usual, breezing through his events at rates which few can replicate.
Watch him while you still can.
“We don’t have many home meets but it’s definitely worth your time to see the work the entire team is putting in,” Diaz said. “We have sprinters who are outside right now in the rain putting in the work, distance runners running the miles they need and throwers doing the same. We have an exciting and interesting season to put out there for everybody.”
