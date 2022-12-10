ORCHARD PARK — The Bills’ mantra this week goes, “everything we want to accomplish is right there in front of us.”
And, they’re right.
Last week, a confluence of events put the Bills at 9-3 and alone atop the American Football Conference standings (related story, this page).
Thus, if Buffalo wins out over its last five games, it would own home field advantage for as long as it survives in the playoffs.
But that stretch is fraught with potholes, starting tomorrow afternoon at Highmark Stadium against the division-rival Jets (1 o’clock CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM). It’s the first of three games against AFC East foes at Buffalo’s home with Miami and New England to come.
Trips to Cincinnati for a Monday nighter and a visit to Chicago round out the schedule.
BUT SOME drama looms on Sunday.
The Jets, 7-5, have become a serious contender for a playoff berth and, significantly, own a 20-17 victory over the Bills at the Meadowlands early last month. And, should New York win tomorrow, it would own the head-to-head advantage over Buffalo and trail by only a single game in the won-lost standings.
Oddsmakers favor the Bills by 10, seemingly too much for a team battling major health issues on defense.
The loss of edge rusher Von Miller has been devastating. When Buffalo signed the future Hall of Famer last March, he was seen as the missing piece that would boost the Bills over the Kansas City playoff obstacle. But a knee injury suffered in the Thanksgiving Day victory at Detroit sidelined him for the rest of the season.
That was already a reality, but two other injuries could also be impactful. Linebacker Matt Milano, in the midst of a possible Pro Bowl season, didn’t practice most of the week and is questionable with a knee injury and tackle Jordan Phillips, a key run stuffer, is out with a shoulder issue.
MEANWHILE, BILLS coach Sean McDermott had his own concerns
“We’ve got to stay in our process and focus on this game,” he said, “this is a team that beat us and it was pretty convincing in how they beat us.”
To be sure he’s right, even though the score was close, as it was also arguably quarterback Josh Allen’s worst game of the season.
He completed barely half his passes, didn’t throw for a touchdown and was intercepted twice. Worst of all, on Buffalo’s final possession, in a bid to tie or win the game, Allen took a blow to his right elbow on a strip sack shortly before throwing his second pick.
He’s been playing through that discomfort now, for a fifth game, though improving.
“Obviously, last game I didn’t feel like I played very well, I made some bone-headed decisions,” Allen admitted. “So I’m learning from those and just trying to make good decisions and end every drive with a kick whether it be a punt, field goal or PAT.”
And McDermott admitted of the Jets, “They play hard, coach (Robert) Saleh has done a really good job … across the board they’re well-coached, they’ve got a talented football team. All those things really stand out when you watch the film. The last two games they’re exceeding (950) yards of offense and that’s impressive in and of itself.”
THOSE last two games — an evisceration of the Bears in Chicago and a loss at Minnesota last Sunday that wasn’t decided until an end zone interception in the final seconds — were the result of a gutty decision by Saleh.
The Jets’ second-year coach benched quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, in favor of veteran Mike White and behind him, they’re averaging 27 points and 476 yards per game. In Wilson’s seven starts, New York went 5-2, but was averaging only 21 points and had lost two of his last three.
SALEH, for his part, sees tomorrow’s meeting as particularly tough.
“It’s always a bear to play a division opponent … schemes are schemes, but the guys they get back (who didn’t play the first meeting) like Milano and Poyer (Jordan, safety), they’re special in every sense of the imagination from a defensive standpoint,” he said. “Offensively, they’re pretty healthy (tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable with an ankle issue). It’s going to be a challenge … to play a divisional opponent twice, it’s hard because you’re trying to come up with schemes that keep them on their heels, but at the same time, there’s a balance.”
Saleh concluded, “They’re uber-talented, they’re on 10 days’ rest, playing at home. It’s a great opportunity (for them), a big-time division game. It’s going to be fun; I imagine that their fans (are fired up), they haven’t seen them since God knows when, before that big old snowstorm (loss to Minnesota, Nov. 13), so I’m sure they’re going to be excited to see their team again.”