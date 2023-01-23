ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — That cheering you thought you heard on TV every time the Bengals scored, Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, was likely an echo from Kansas City.
Nothing personal, but given the option of playing a conference championship game at your hvAnd, as it turned out, the Bengals got precious-little resistance from Buffalo in a 27-10 total domination and, indeed, embarrassment.
In some ways, this was the result we might well have seen three weeks ago when these two teams met at Cincinnati, a tease that ended when Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a life-threatening cardiac event that stopped the game and caused it to be canceled.
FROM Buffalo’s standpoint, this was a team-wide collapse at the worst possible time … in a win-or-go-home game.
And while it reflected poorly on the players, this substandard effort was equally indicting of the coaching staff.
This Bills squad that came in with a 14-3 record, its three defeats by a combined eight points, got spanked in the snow on their home field before 70,733 observers, most of whom expected their team to earn a ticket to Atlanta to face nemesis Kansas City, which had ended their last two playoffs seasons.
Instead, Buffalo laid a rotten egg.
This wasn’t a loss that can be walked off with, “Oh, we just didn’t have it today … they outplayed us.”
The Bills performance exuded a most malodorous air.
Ten points … TEN, for the second highest scoring team in the NFL … lowest production of the season.
A defense that let Cincinnati cruise to two easy, early touchdowns portended the outcome.
The Bengals rolled to two TDs on 16 plays for 146 yards to open the game and up 14-0 in barely 12 minutes. By the end of the first period Cincinnati had outgained Buffalo in yardage, 160-8.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 23-of-36 passing with two touchdown tosses on an afternoon when he had receivers running free all over the field.
And, the Bills showed their obligatory inability to stop the run as Cincinnati rushed for 172 yards, or over five per carry.
THE CLICHE goes “you’re never as good or as bad as you look at a given time.”
But the single most disturbing aspect of this loss was the way Cincinnati exposed so many of the Bills flaws.
On offense, the lack of a viable option behind wideout Stefon Diggs was painfully obvious. Gabe Davis, who appeared to be the answer when he caught four touchdown passes in last season’s “13 seconds” playoff loss at Kansas City, has been a study in inconsistency this season. On a day he really needed to step up, Davis caught two balls on four targets. Diggs had catches on four of 10 balls thrown his way and late in the game, he and quarterback Josh Allen seemed to engage in a bit of a verbal tiff.
Of course, Buffalo’s running game was even worse than usual, 19 carries for 63 yards with Allen, as has often been the case this season, the leader with a mere 26.
Worse, there was the usual controversy over play-calling, a frequent occurrence for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this season.
But don’t be surprised if it’s suggested in the coming weeks that he’s in job jeopardy.
The Bengals’ defense always seemed a a step ahead.
However, the worst indictment came in the fourth quarter when Buffalo’s offense, down by three scores, was dawdling up to the line of scrimmage with seven minutes to play showing not a shred of urgency.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is probably safe as he had major injury problems in his secondary all season.
Yet that doesn’t answer for the Bills’ inability to generate a pass rush, especially after losing sack leader Von Miller to an injury on Thanksgiving.
Indeed, coach Sean McDermott conceded both his lines — offensive and defensive — had been outplayed by the Bengals.
“That’s where the game is won and lost,” he accurately assessed.
The question is, what do you fix first?