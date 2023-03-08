When it comes to National Football League rumors, the best policy is to ignore them, giving the slim possibility that most aren’t close to being true.
But yesterday, one appeared in my inbox and I’d love it to be accurate.
It seems that during the recently-completed NFL Combine, the Tennessee Titans were actively shopping running back Derrick Henry to gauge trade interest.
And that knowledge set the Las Vegas bookmakers in motion.
BetOnLine gives the Bills the best odds to get the league’s premier ground-gainer, at 3-1, followed by the Dolphins (4-1) and Giants (5-1).
Another wagering service has Miami and Cincinnati as the co-favorites followed by a tie among Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City.
As has been written often in this space, the Bills are up against the salary cap … as in $20 million over it. But a trade for the right players could divest some of that financial burden and cover Henry’s modest $10.5 million salary heading into his contract’s final season.
To be sure, he’s 29 years old, elderly for an NFL running back. But, at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry is a beast, dominating in short-yardage and with exceptional speed for a back his size.
This is a guy who has twice won the league rushing title and topped it in touchdowns both of those campaigns. He’s also one of only eight players in pro football history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.
And considering that the Bills’ leading rusher, Devin Singletary, has a career-best of 870 yards and seven TDs and it’s been all he could do outdistance his quarterback on the ground each season, Henry is a decidedly appealing option with the former soon to be a free agent.
That’s especially true as the Titans’ second-round draft choice in 2016, in his five years as a full-time back, the only time he’s rushed for under 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns was the Covid season of 2019 and, in eight games that year, logged 937 yards and 10 scores.
If the Bills could pull off a deal for Henry, though probably unlikely, it would solve two major problems: lack of a true feature back and the absence of a short-yardage specialist.
Buffalo fans can only hope, and after all last week Bills edge-rusher Von Miller posted a photo of him and Henry working out together.
FOR THOSE who missed it, though season-ticket holders already know, the Bills have raised the prices of those seats from 10% to 30% depending upon location. The average increase is 12% and the deadline for renewal is next Wednesday.
After that, season ticket holders may opt to move to seats that aren’t renewed.
Buffalo isn’t alone in upping seat prices as 28 of the 32 NFL teams are doing the same.
And, in the Bills case, there isn’t likely to be much blowback as their tickets are priced fourth-lowest in the league behind only Houston, Jacksonville and Detroit.
Then, too, Buffalo probably isn’t too worried about losing season ticket sales. Last year’s total of 62,302 was a franchise record and there’s a reported waiting list of over 6,000 potential buyers.
SPEAKING of the coming season’s schedule, this is the year AFC teams have nine home games in the NFL’s expanded slate with only one preseason game at Highmark Stadium.
For Buffalo, that would be East Division foes New England, Miami and the Jets plus, Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, the Giants, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.
However, one of those games will be at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Bills road games will be a genuine test as, besides the AFC East, they will travel to Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, the Chargers and Washington.
If you’re keeping track, that’s 10 of 17 games against 2022 playoff teams.
Besides the Dolphins twice, whom the Bills barely beat at Orchard Park in the postseason opener, on the road there are both Super Bowl teams (KC and Philly) and the squad that eviscerated them at Highmark to end their season (Cincy).
The other Buffalo foes who made the playoffs are the Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars and Buccaneers who will visit and the Chargers in LA.
Statistically, the Bills have the NFL’s seventh-toughest slate this coming season but somehow it looks more difficult.
