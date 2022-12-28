SPORTS-PENN-STATE-FOOTBALLS-YEAR-PHOTOS-59-HA.jpg

Penn State defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland sandwich Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Nov. 12, 2022.

 Joe Hermitt/pennlive.com/TNS

Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?

Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos