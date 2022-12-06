LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s rare in college football that teams can reach a first milestone and possibly a last one as well in the same game. Yet, that’s the situation Utah and Penn State will find themselves in for the Rose Bowl.

The Utes and Nittany Lions will meet for the first time in the 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All on Jan. 2.

