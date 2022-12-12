SPORTS-FBC-USC-WILLIAMS-HEISMAN-GET

USC quarterback Caleb Williams speaks to the media during a news conference prior to the Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York.

 Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football.

And now the Heisman Trophy, too.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos