The streams Friday morning were high, the water fast flowing, but clear. Tomorrow was the first day and the fishing conditions appeared favorable except for an ominous weather forecast which predicted heavy rains beginning that afternoon and lasting until morning. With the ground already saturated any significant precipitation would raise the streams quickly.
Sure enough, late in the day the Western sky darkened and the barometer dropped. A steady, unrelenting rain developed and as my stomach dropped, the streams rose and continued rising all night. Saturday morning, they were roaring, filled to the banks, dirty brown in color with current so fast fishing was impossible. Really? What a rotten break. I immediately headed north to New York State. I knew of smaller streams there which would be high and fast, but at least fishable and my hunch paid off.
I wasn’t able to fish Pennsylvania until today, Wednesday. With a column due, I hoped to catch something and have some action of some type worth writing about.
The alarm went off at 5 a.m, but I woke up at 4:30 a.m. I was really tired, but my mind kept track of things and wasn’t about to let me relax. I met Scott Neely at 5:45 a.m. and we scouted for turkeys, futilely, and then headed to the streams.
We arrived at 7 a.m. and the big hole was deserted. The paths had been beaten down by many feet and churned into mud, but the stream was clear. Scott fished the top of the hole and I the bottom. After an hour Scott had three fish, yours truly nothing, just two or three feeble taps. The trout had been hard hit and were wary. It was time to move and I headed upstream for no particular reason. After 100 yards, the stream angled into the bank on the far side and swirled around a sunken log. With no holes of any size in sight I felt a trout might hold there. I found a beautiful, bark-less stick four feet long. A beaver had chewed all the bark off and I used it as a wading staff, crossing the slippery rapids and positioning myself slightly downstream of the log. My second cast was on target, the power bait washed under the tree and toward the log, then hung up. I flicked my rod tip sharply and the sinker came free and almost instantly felt a hit. Excitedly tightening up until I felt the fish, and simply keeping the pressure on, allowed the trout, who instantly pulled back strongly, to set the hook itself. The rainbow jumped high into the air and took off downstream.
I reached for the net, but it was in the truck. The rainbow was good sized, in fast current and putting up one heck of a battle. I slipped, stumbled and slid back across the stream with little or no grace, to shore and found there was no beach to land the fish on, only a foot high bank. Finally, he was on shore, a 14-inch rainbow. Nice and what a great battle.
I tentatively crossed the stream again and had another hit. Again, the trout cartwheeled into the air and turned its broad side into the current pulled drag effortlessly. I floundered back to shore and somehow landed the slippery, flopping trout after a prolonged tussle. My hands were shaking a little, this was nerve wracking but certainly stimulating.
The third trout was below the log in deeper current. Once more the ungraceful wallowing across the slick rocks and current, but as the bow thrashed at my feet the hook pulled out. Five minutes later another hit, another prolonged fight and a third 14-inch rainbow.
Moving downstream slightly, the current swept under a tree lying just above and parallel to the water’s surface. My bait was washing along just above the tree when a trout grabbed it. I set the hook and nothing happened. Used to the power of these above averaged sized trout, there was no doubt this fish was heavier and stronger than the previous ones.
After my ungainly return across the stream, the trout suddenly ripped off across the current and made it to the log. Putting as much pressure as I dared on her, nothing happened for several long seconds. She couldn’t move ahead and I couldn’t move her back. The line rubbed occasionally against the log, my heart was in my mouth, then reluctantly she came my way, then shot off down stream for 50 feet. I finally worked her close, amazed how long the fight had been going on. Then, to my amazement she flopped and shot across the stream again, making it back underneath the log. After at least a five-minute tussle, I was finally able to land the very thick, heavy 17-inch trout.
After a brief rest I made it back across the stream and at the very bottom of the riffle hooked, battled and landed my fifth fish.
I knelt and thanked the good Lord for such a perfect morning and His fish, then sat and took in the stream, the trees, mossy rocks and singing birds around me. What beauty, what perfection, what wonder. Oh, it was so very, very, good to be alive and appreciative of this magnificent spring morning and its priceless gifts.