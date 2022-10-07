Pat Narduzzi told reporters on Monday that effort wasn’t the issue in his team’s 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday evening. The Pitt head coach cited issues with “knowledge and details” as to why his team fell at home to a 22-point underdog.

While his words were possibly meant to take blame away from the Panthers players in the loss, some of the the more prominent names on Pitt’s squad had another way of framing the debacle — taking no measures to hide their embarrassment.

