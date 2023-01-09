SPORTS-ATLANTA-TV-SPORTS-LISTINGS-20200604-41-AT.jpg

TCU players take a photo of the National Championship Trophy during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Hyosub Shin / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos